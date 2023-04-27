Rentschler Biopharma Receives Worcester Business Journal 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Award

Company presented with Workforce Development Award, recognizing partnership with MassBioEd and WPI to train people for biotech manufacturing positions

Company honored at Worcester Business Journal Manufacturing Summit and Excellence Awards

Rentschler Biopharma’s Milford footprint continues to grow with new state-of-the-art facility planned to open for business next year

LAUPHEIM, Germany, and MILFORD, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rentschler Biopharma, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, announced that the company’s U.S. subsidiary, Rentschler Biopharma Inc., has been honored with a Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) 2023 Manufacturing Excellence Award. The company was selected as the winner of the Workforce Development Award, particularly in recognition of its partnership with MassBioEd and Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). This joint career development program was kicked off in 2022 to train people re-joining the workforce for stable, attractive biotech opportunities. Rentschler Biopharma was presented the award at the WBJ Manufacturing Summit and Excellence Awards event held in Worcester on April 25th.

Tobias Glueck, Senior Vice President Human Relations, said: “It is an honor to receive this award. We are always looking for ways to work together with other organizations to solve problems and better serve our clients. Our collaboration with MassBioEd and WPI has brought wonderful new talent to our company, and we are excited to be continuing this important program. I warmly thank and congratulate our Milford-based team for enabling this fruitful partnership and for their efforts to continually find ways to build awareness of and excitement about the work we are doing.”

John Dougherty, Senior Director Manufacturing, added: “We are proud to be a part of the manufacturing community in Central Massachusetts and are continuing to grow in Milford. We expect to open our new state-of-the-art facility in 2024, and we are already hiring to meet the anticipated demand. I have the pleasure of working with our new team members from the joint apprenticeship program with MassBioEd and WPI. It is truly gratifying to work with these talented colleagues who are eager and passionate about our science and our cause. Our work is both challenging and incredibly rewarding, and we are driven by the goal of helping our clients bring innovative, life-changing treatments to patients.”

The new, state-of-the-art Rentschler Biopharma Manufacturing Center (RBMC) will be a multi-product facility focused on commercial production of complex molecules for U.S.-based clients. The site will add 22,000 square feet of manufacturing cleanroom space and house four new 2,000 L single-use bioreactors, in addition to being highly automated and leveraging industry 4.0 solutions. The RBMC is the largest expansion in the company’s 150+-year history and will double Rentschler Biopharma’s global cGMP capacity. The site is slated to be operational in the second half of 2024.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, including project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. In order to offer best-in-class formulation development along the biopharmaceutical value chain, the company has entered into a strategic alliance with Leukocare AG. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,200 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. In Stevenage, UK, Rentschler Biopharma has launched a company dedicated to cell and gene therapies, Rentschler ATMP Ltd.

