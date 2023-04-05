Skyway Capital Markets Announces Growth Investment from Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital into Guardian Fleet Services

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Transportation–Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce a growth investment by Chartwell Investments Entrepreneur & Founder Capital (“CHIEF Capital”) into Palm Beach, FL based Guardian Fleet Services. Skyway served as the exclusive advisor to Guardian Fleet Services. Backcast Partners, Morgan Stanley Private Credit and Source Capital partnered with CHIEF Capital in this transformational growth financing.





Headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, Guardian Fleet Services provides superior towing, recovery, and specialized transportation services to municipal, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises and is the largest provider of Towing, Recovery and Specialized Transportation in the United States. Guardian Fleet Services was formed in 2017 as a consolidator of fragmented towing, recovery, and specialized transportation companies in Florida.

Guardian used proceeds from the investment to complete merger and recapitalization transactions with Emerald Transportation and Sapp’s Wrecker Service, with the combined company now providing service from 23 locations with over 400 pieces of equipment in its fleet, offering service throughout Florida and now Georgia.

Geoff Russell, Co-Founder and CEO of Guardian, said “CHIEF Capital is the ideal partner to continue to drive Guardian’s growth. They understand our culture and the goals of our team.” Scotty Crockett, Co-Founder and President of Guardian added “Guardian now has the capital required to continue our Southeast expansion as we aggressively merge with like-minded companies such as Emerald and Sapp’s. We look forward to a great long-term relationship with CHIEF Capital.”

Andrew Fenton, Senior Managing Director of Skyway Capital Markets, added “After an extremely competitive process, the cultural alignment and similar strategic vision of the Guardian management team and CHIEF Capital was obvious from the beginning, creating an easy choice for a partnership between the two teams.”

Michael Shein, Managing Partner of CHIEF Capital commented, “We cannot be more impressed with the high-quality team at Guardian. The culture and professionalism is world class. Partnering with Geoff Russell, Scotty Crockett and their experienced team is a perfect example of CHIEF’s desire to work with successful entrepreneurs with a passion for growing their business.”

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC is an award-winning M&A advisor to closely held, founder-owned, and family-owned middle-market businesses.

About Skyway Capital Markets

Skyway Capital Markets is a nationwide, award winning boutique investment bank. The firm works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized financial advisory services including mergers & acquisitions, corporate finance, capital raises, public and private offerings, fairness opinions, restructurings, and recapitalizations. Skyway Capital Markets is headquartered in Tampa, Florida and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For additional information, please visit www.skywaycapitalmarkets.com.

Contacts

Sam Dhand



Marketing Administrator – Skyway Capital Markets



(386) 843-1758



[email protected]