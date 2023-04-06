National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Monday, May 1, 2023. NSA will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, current market conditions and future outlook at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:



Date/Time: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET



Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com

Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711



International: 412-902-1014

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way is strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2023 Conference on June 6 – 8, 2023 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,101 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.8 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

Contacts

National Storage Affiliates Trust

Investor/Media Relations

George Hoglund, CFA



Vice President – Investor Relations



720.630.2160



[email protected]