Stellar Cyber Founder Aimei Wei Speaks Out About The Role of AI in Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Aimei Wei, CTO and founder of Stellar Cyber, spoke about the role of AI in Cybersecurity during AGC Partners’ 2023 West Coast Cybersecurity Conference, on a panel held here today in conjunction with the RSA Cybersecurity Conference. Ms. Wei pioneered the concept of Open XDR, and Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform leads the industry thanks to its groundbreaking use of AI to assist in identifying and remediating cyberattacks – a technology approach that reduces Mean Time to Detect and Mean Time to Respond by 8X and 20X, respectively.

Responding to panel moderator Eric Hanselman, principal analyst at SBCGlobal, Ms. Wei said, “Trust in AI is crucial in any application, but especially in cybersecurity. To create trust, the AI engine in a security solution must use Large Language Models to accurately filter through large streams of alert data to arrive at the right conclusions, and also to explain attack findings to human analysts in an understandable way that allows them to act quickly to stop an exploit.”

Wei also pointed out that the best security solutions leverage AI, but in the service of giving human analysts the final say while making them more productive. “A good analogy is a heart surgeon,” she said. “AI can greatly assist a doctor in making an accurate diagnosis more quickly, but the doctor will still need the patient’s consent before cutting his chest open.”

When asked about a Palo Alto Networks executive’s projection that SOCs would be fully automated in five years, Wei said, “That reminds me of Elon Musk predicting that in 2020 we’d have fleets of robotic taxis running around.”

