TXOne Networks to Showcase New Portable Inspector Tool and Five Coveted Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference

Industry-recognized pioneer of OT zero trust approach will share latest cutting-edge solutions at Booth 1067 during RSA Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CDM—TXOne Networks, the leader of industrial cybersecurity, at RSA Conference (RSAC) 2023 will showcase its new, agentless, malware-free Portable Inspector solution for operational technology (OT) risk and asset management to address supply chain security concerns. The installation-free security inspection tool in the form of a USB stick generates virus-free reports for regulatory compliance, scans system vulnerabilities for risk assessment, and leverages TXOne Networks’ new ElementOne management console to provide organizations with detailed asset security overviews of their industrial control systems (ICS) and OT environments.





Portable Inspector streamlines auditing and effectively manages previously unmanageable assets, seamlessly integrating with an organization’s existing processes without introducing additional complexity or burden. With this TXOne Networks solution, malware detection and removal requires no rebooting of target systems and leaves no system footprint—crucial features for aligning with asset manufacturers’ sales terms and adhering to regulations that disallow installations or changes in configurations.

“TXOne Networks’ focus and priority are to help companies protect against growing cyber threats, safeguard OT assets, prioritize availability and avert revenue disruptions. Portable Inspector is a key addition to our portfolio of OT-native solutions, specifically designed to meet the unique needs of diverse verticals in device inspection, endpoint protection and network defense,” said Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne Networks. “RSAC 2023 provides the perfect venue for us to share our new solution with the global cybersecurity community, which has so quickly embraced the OT zero trust approach that we have been championing.”

Also at RSAC 2023, which continues through April 27 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, TXOne Networks has received five Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine:

Endpoint Security

ICS/SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) Security

Network Detection and Response

Next Generation Firewall

OT Security

“TXOne Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Additionally, CRN magazine named TXOne Networks among its “10 Coolest IoT Security Companies” earlier this month.

”The need for better IoT security capabilities is greater than ever before, and that isn’t expected to change any time soon,” wrote Dylan Martin, senior editor of CRN, in introducing the publication’s “look at the tools and vendors leading the way in IoT security.”

Visit TXOne Networks at RSAC 2023 in Moscone South Booth 1067. Follow TXOne Networks on Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn. View the video of Patrick Moorhead, CEO and Chief Analyst of Moor Insights & Strategy diving into the OT breach with TXOne’s Terence Liu.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure OT networks and mission-critical devices in a real-time, defense-in-depth manner. www.txone.com

Contacts

Lynette Lee



[email protected]

De Anne O’Connell



[email protected]

Minu Seshasayee



Interprose for TXOne Networks



[email protected]

+1 425.283.7426