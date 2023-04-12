Toyota: New Information on Three New Crown Models

Toyota City, Japan, Apr 12, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA is releasing details on three new Crown models–the Sport, Sedan, and Estate–today, following the Crown (Crossover type) which was launched last year.

The existing Crown website will be updated with information on features such as powertrain and design. The main vehicle information is shown above.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/toyota/39070994.html.

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com

Related Stories

Getac Redefines Rugged Field Computing Performance with Next Generation UX10 Tablet and V110 Laptop

Neuronascent Announces the Expansion of its Board of Directors

Aspect Biosystems and Novo Nordisk enter partnership to develop bioprinted tissue therapeutics for diabetes and obesity

Best Serverless Security Practices from the 4th AWS & Intetics Joint Webinar, Now Available on YouTube

FendX Engages Dunmore For Scale-Up Development of REPELWRAP(TM) Film and Provides Corporate Update

Land Avion Expands Cash Purchase Program For Florida Commercial & Rural Land

You may have missed

Getac Redefines Rugged Field Computing Performance with Next Generation UX10 Tablet and V110 Laptop

Neuronascent Announces the Expansion of its Board of Directors

Aspect Biosystems and Novo Nordisk enter partnership to develop bioprinted tissue therapeutics for diabetes and obesity

Best Serverless Security Practices from the 4th AWS & Intetics Joint Webinar, Now Available on YouTube

FendX Engages Dunmore For Scale-Up Development of REPELWRAP(TM) Film and Provides Corporate Update

error: Content is protected !!