Ultimovacs ASA – Annual General Meeting held on 20 April 2023

Oslo, 20 April 2023: Ultimovacs ASA held its annual general meeting today 20 April 2023. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

All board members were re-elected for a period of one year, and the Board of Directors will continue to consist of the following persons:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board

Kari Grønås, board member

Eva S. Dugstad, board member

Leiv Askvig, board member

Ketil Fjerdingen, board member

Henrik Schüssler, board member

Aitana Peire, board member

Haakon Stenrød, board member

The Nomination Committee is unchanged up until the Annual General Meeting in 2025, and the Nomination Committee will continue to consist of the following persons:

Ole Kristian Hjelstuen, Chair of the committee

Hans Peter Bøhn

Jakob Iqbal

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

