Verizon offers relief to customers most impacted by devastating tornado outbreak
Talk/Text/Data usage incurred from April 3 – May 3 for postpaid customers will be waived for those most impacted by the storms
What you need to know:
- Verizon is waiving call/text/data usage incurred for postpaid consumer and small business customers in parts of Arkansas most affected by the recent tornado outbreak
- Customers whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following catastrophic damage brought by an outbreak of tornadoes this weekend, Verizon is waiving postpaid call/text/data usage incurred from April 3 to May 3, 2023, for Arkansas residents most impacted by the severe weather. This will bring relief to the thousands of consumer and small business customers* who rely on their mobile devices now more than ever.
This includes all postpaid consumer and small business customers in the following Arkansas zip codes:
|72007
|72113
|72176
|72207
|72223
|72023
|72114
|72180
|72209
|72225
|72024
|72115
|72183
|72210
|72227
|72037
|72116
|72190
|72211
|72231
|72046
|72117
|72198
|72212
|72255
|72053
|72118
|72199
|72214
|72260
|72072
|72119
|72201
|72215
|72295
|72076
|72120
|72202
|72216
|72324
|72078
|72124
|72203
|72217
|72347
|72083
|72135
|72204
|72219
|72373
|72086
|72142
|72205
|72221
|72387
|72099
|72164
|72206
|72222
|72396
“The barrage of spring severe storms has been relentless, and we want our neighbors to know we have their backs as they clean up and rebuild,” said Ryan Tucker, Vice President of Consumer Sales for Verizon. “We hope this offer takes one worry off their list so they can focus on what matters most – family.”
Customers do not have to take any action to take advantage of the offer and any whose bill cycle has already closed will have overages automatically credited back.
Text to Give
Verizon customers can help provide relief to those impacted by the recent tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Text TORNADO to 90999 to make a one-time $10 donation to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. They are on the ground now, responding to multiple areas to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay, food, relief supplies and emotional support. 100% of the donations will help the people and the ongoing relief efforts.
*Verizon small business customers include customers with 50 lines or less.
