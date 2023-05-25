CRG Welcomes Sebastian Arango as Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRG, a leading healthcare investment firm, today announced the appointment of Sebastian Arango as a Managing Director and Head of Capital Formation. Sebastian will lead the Firm’s global fundraising and investor relations functions.

“We are thrilled to have Sebastian join CRG to help deliver the Firm’s fundraising capabilities globally,” said Nate Hukill, President and Chairman of CRG. “Over the last three years, we have undertaken an ambitious plan to upgrade our team, and Sebastian is the realization of that goal. Sebastian’s impressive track record makes him the perfect fit for this leadership role at CRG. We are excited to be able to bring his unique skill set and expertise to our Firm.”

Mr. Arango brings to CRG over 20 years of investment and advisory experience. Most recently, Mr. Arango was a Managing Director and senior marketing and capital markets professional at King Street Capital Management. At King Street, Mr. Arango worked closely with institutional allocators and consultants across the United States, Canada, and Latin America, growing strategic partnerships and leading capital raising initiatives across public and private credit vehicles. Prior to King Street, Mr. Arango was a restructuring banker in Blackstone’s Restructuring & Reorganization Group. Mr. Arango began his career as an investment banking and fixed income analyst at Citigroup.

Mr. Arango received a Bachelor of Arts from Vanderbilt University in 2000, where he graduated magna cum laude as a Chancellor’s and Dean’s Select Scholar. He received an M.B.A from the Kellogg School of Management and a J.D. from the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006.

About CRG:

CRG is a premier healthcare investment firm that has committed more than $4 billion of assets across five funds to date. The firm seeks to invest between $20 – $300 million in companies across the healthcare spectrum, including: medical devices, biopharmaceuticals, tools & diagnostics, services and information technology. CRG provides growth capital in the form of long-term debt and equity to support innovative, commercial-stage healthcare companies that address large, unmet medical needs. The firm partners with public and private companies to provide flexible financing solutions and world-class support to achieve exceptional growth objectives with minimal dilution. CRG maintains offices in Boulder, New York and Houston. For more information, please visit www.crglp.com.

