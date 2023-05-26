ESpace Networks Accelerates Growth With $10 Million Investment From Columbia Capital

MIRAMAR, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESpace Networks, a Florida-based software company transforming enterprise connectivity, announced today the successful closing of its Series A round, receiving a $10 million investment from Columbia Capital.

The funding will further advance ESpace Networks’ leadership enabling customers to intelligently manage connectivity for moving things. The company’s solutions provide customers’ operating fleets unparalleled visibility and control over their connectivity service and users’ quality of experience (QoE).

“We are delighted to be partnering with Columbia Capital for the next phase of our growth,” said ESpace Networks CEO and Co-Founder, Benny Retnamony. “Columbia Capital’s deep knowledge and understanding of the complex and high-value connectivity problems we are solving really stood out.”

Alongside the new investment, Rupert Pearce, former CEO of Inmarsat, will join the Board of Directors as Chairman. Rupert’s track record and experience in the satellite and mobile broadband industry will play a key role in supporting ESpace Networks in its next stage of growth.

Walé Adepoju, founder of IMDC and former CCO/COO of Global Eagle, will also join the Board. Over the past 25 years, Walé has been a leading figure in the development of connectivity, media, and technology in commercial aviation, a key market for ESpace Networks.

The company has achieved significant milestones in the past year, including successful product launches with Fortune 500 customers in both the cruise and commercial aviation sectors.

“We believe ESpace Networks’ solutions allow customers to take full advantage of a generational shift in the satellite connectivity market,” said Monish Kundra, Partner at Columbia Capital. “We couldn’t be more excited to back the ESpace Networks team as they continue to scale the business and address this rapidly growing market need.”

About ESpace Networks

ESpace Networks is a Florida-based software company transforming enterprise connectivity. It enables customers to intelligently manage connectivity for moving things. The company’s solutions provide customers operating fleets unparalleled visibility and control over their connectivity service and users’ quality of experience (QoE). The world’s leading cruise lines and airlines use ESpace Networks’ software platform to measure and optimize their passenger QoE and orchestrate connectivity service across multiple providers using data and AI.

About Columbia Capital

Columbia Capital is a venture capital firm focused on partnering with top operators to build companies in the digital infrastructure, enterprise technology, and mobility sectors. Since its inception in 1989, Columbia Capital has invested in over 175 companies across its sectors of focus. To date, Columbia Capital has raised over $5 billion of fund commitments. Columbia Capital is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia. For more information, visit www.colcap.com.

