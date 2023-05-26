Skyflow Radically Simplifies Data Residency

Leading SaaS and B2C companies launch in new regions in weeks, not years.





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DPDP–Today Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced new data residency capabilities including Asia-Pacific instances in Japan, Indonesia, India, and Bahrain, and an expansion of its footprint in EMEA and North America.

With Skyflow, companies that store sensitive customer data can meet regulatory requirements for localized storage, provable and auditable data protection, and governance – simply by leveraging Skyflow’s global vault infrastructure. This enables global expansion to reach new customers in new markets, while minimizing complexity and cost. For example, SaaS ISVs can scale and sell their product in both EMEA and APAC without adding instances.

Replicating Instances is Expensive and Slow

Today, companies that want to expand internationally face a technically complex and expensive proposition: replicate all of your cloud infrastructure, databases, and data warehouses by adding instances in each region before onboarding new customers in that region.

As more countries implement data protection laws, some businesses that were previously compliant now face the need to re-architect their customer data platform (CDP) and cloud infrastructure.

With Skyflow, companies have a better option: add a data privacy vault in each region with data localization requirements, and store sensitive customer data in that local vault. Skyflow’s unique polymorphic encryption and tokenization capabilities let you do this without losing the ability to run workflows, analytics, or even machine learning while maintaining compliance.

Launch in New Regions in Weeks

One Skyflow customer, a Fortune 500 computer hardware company, was able to launch a new product in 30 countries across six regions in just three weeks without replicating their CDP or cloud infrastructure. They provisioned Skyflow vaults in each region, and stored their customer PII locally, all using Skyflow’s simple, yet powerful API.

“Our customers love that they can run their businesses globally without worrying about expensive replication and duplication. By isolating the PII and storing it locally, they meet localization requirements and also enhance security and governance controls,” said Anshu Sharma, co-founder and CEO of Skyflow. “We run a global network of cloud infrastructure so you don’t have to.”

“Skyflow enabled us to set up vaults in different regions quickly – such as Bahrain and the UAE – without having to spend money and resources replicating our infrastructure. Implementation was easy, so we were able to quickly start supporting customers across EMEA while ensuring privacy and compliance,” said Michael Tomlins, co-founder and CEO of Apaya.

