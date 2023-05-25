HUTCHMED Highlights Presentations at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting
HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new and updated clinical data related to HUTCHMED’s novel investigational cancer therapies fruquintinib, surufatinib and HMPL-453 in 21 abstracts that will be presented at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2023 in Chicago, IL and online.
Fruquintinib: further analyses from the FRESCO-2 study and exploratory combination studies
Fruquintinib is a highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (“VEGFR”)-1, -2 and -3.1 Fruquintinib has been generally well tolerated in patients to date and is being investigated as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. 13 presentations and publications, including several investigator-initiated-trials (“IITs”), are listed in the table below.
Additional FRESCO-2 analyses: New analyses from the FRESCO-2 multi-regional clinical trial (MRCT) are being presented. FRESCO-2 is a key study supporting ongoing and upcoming submissions to the U.S., European and Japanese regulatory authorities for the treatment of previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (“CRC”). FRESCO-2 results were first presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2022. These new analyses add to the understanding of fruquintinib efficacy by specific lines of therapy as well as adverse events of special interest (“AESI”). In subgroup analyses by prior lines of therapies up to six or more and by prior treatment with approved agents, fruquintinib improved overall survival (“OS”) and progression free survival (“PFS”) for all subgroups and prior therapies, consistent with those of the intent-to-treat (“ITT”) population. Furthermore, during the study AESIs led to low rates of dose reduction (13.6% for patients who received fruquintinib vs 0.9% for patients who received placebo) and dose discontinuation (8.3% for patients who received fruquintinib vs 6.1% for patients who received placebo).
CRC real-world data: Results from a prospective, 3,005-patient Phase IV study to evaluate the safety of fruquintinib in real-world clinical practice in China are consistent with the fruquintinib safety profile observed in existing clinical studies, with no new or significant safety signals identified.
PD-1 combination in ccRCC: PFS results from an exploratory study of the fruquintinib and sintilimab (an anti-programmed cell death protein-1 [“PD-1”] antibody) combination in metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (“ccRCC”) are available with longer term follow-up. At data cut-off on November 30, 2022, median PFS was 15.9 months in 20 previously treated patients. Median PFS was not reached when results from this study were initially presented at the 2021 Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (data cut-off on August 31, 2021). No new safety signals were observed. A Phase II/III trial of fruquintinib in combination with sintilimab as second-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic ccRCC was initiated in October 2022 (NCT05522231).
IIT in 2L MSS CRC: A number of IITs are being presented, including initial results of an IIT for fruquintinib in combination with investigator’s choice of chemotherapy in second-line metastatic CRC with microsatellite-stable (MSS) phenotype. At median follow up of 8.4 months, median PFS was not reached in 31 efficacy evaluable patients, disease control rate (DCR) was 90.3% and objective response rate (ORR) was 48.4%. Five patients received reduced doses of fruquintinib.
Surufatinib: exploratory results in combination with other agents
Surufatinib is a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR-1, -2 and -3, fibroblast growth factor receptor (“FGFR”)-1 and colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R). Seven related presentations and publications, including IITs, are listed in the table below.
PD-1 combinations: We conducted an open-label, multi-cohort, single-arm Phase II study of surufatinib plus toripalimab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) in several advanced solid tumors. We reported the results from the advanced thyroid cancer and endometrial cancer cohorts (NCT04169672). Amongst efficacy evaluable radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer patients, median PFS was 10.9 months and median OS was not reached (median follow-up duration was 22.1 months). Amongst efficacy evaluable endometrial cancer patients, median PFS was 5.4 months and 12-month OS rate was 71.0% (median follow-up duration was 16.8 months). In both cohorts, the combination showed a tolerable safety profile.
Combo IITs: A number of IITs are being presented for surufatinib in combination with other agents, including with chemotherapy as well as with camrelizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) plus different chemotherapy regimens.
Preliminary results in an ongoing IIT in treatment of patients with naïve metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) showed median PFS of 8.8 months in patients who received a combination of surufatinib, camrelizumab, nab-paclitaxel and S-1, compared to 5.8 months in patients who received gemcitabine in combination with nab-paclitaxel. Markers of immune cells were observed in an analysis of tissue samples from 13 (out of 20) patients who received S-1 in combination with surufatinib, camrelizumab and nab-paclitaxel. The combination safety profiles were manageable.
The IIT in previously treated CRC study completed the dose escalation phase of the study in 12 patients and enrolled a further 36 patients in the dose expansion phase of the study. The investigators found the combination of surufatinib with camrelizumab, irinotecan and GM-CSF to be well tolerated with a manageable safety profile. Median PFS was 7.2 months (95% CI 3.7-10.7).
The IIT in previously treated, advanced driver-gene negative, non-squamous, non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) in combination with chemotherapy. This study complements Phase II results previously presented for the surufatinib and toripalimab combination in patients with treatment naïve advanced NSCLC with positive PD-L1 expression.
HMPL-453: first in human results
FGFRs regulate numerous cellular processes. Dysregulation of FGFR signaling due to receptor fusion, mutation or amplification is observed across multiple cancer types, making activated FGFRs an important therapeutic target. HMPL-453 is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FGFR-1, -2, and -3. Preclinical data presented at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2023 (AACR 2023) showed that it has strong activity against FGFR-deregulated tumors, supporting investigation in patients with FGFR alterations (such as fusion and mutation) either as a single agent or in combination with PD-1 blockade.
Here we present first-in-human data for HMPL-453 in patients with previously treated advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHCC) harboring FGFR2 fusions. A Phase II registration intent cohort is currently enrolling such patients (NCT04353375).
Further details including the full abstracts are available at meetings.asco.org, as summarized below.
ABSTRACT PRESENTATION DETAILS
|Abstract title
|Presenter / Lead author
|Presentation details
|FRUQUINTINIB
|Subgroup analyses of safety and efficacy by number and types of prior lines of treatment in FRESCO-2, a global phase III study of fruquintinib in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
|Arvind Dasari, MD Anderson Cancer Center
|Abstract # 3604
Poster Session
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
Monday, June 5, 2023, 8 am CDT, Hall A
|Analysis of fruquintinib adverse events of special interest from phase 3 of the FRESCO-2 study
|Cathy Eng, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center
|Abstract # 3601
Poster Session
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
Monday, June 5, 2023, 8 am CDT, Hall A
|A phase IV study to evaluate the safety of fruquintinib in Chinese real-world clinical practice
|Jin Li, Tongji University Shanghai East Hospital
|Abstract # e15568
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
|Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in patients with either treatment-naive or previously first line treated metastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC): Results from a multicenter, single-arm phase 2 study
|Dingwei Ye, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center
|Abstract # e16514
Publication Only
Genitourinary Cancer—Kidney and Bladder
|Efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus investigator’s choice of chemotherapy as second-line therapy in metastatic colorectal cancer: A multicenter, single-arm phase 2 trial
|Wensi Zhao, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University
|Abstract # 3582
Poster Session
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
Monday, June 5, 2023, 8 am CDT, Hall A
|Fruquintinib plus oxaliplatin combined with S-1 (SOX) as neoadjuvant therapy for locally advanced gastric adenocarcinoma (FRUTINEOGA): a multicenter, phase II study.
|Liucheng Wu, Guangxi Medical University Cancer Hospital
|Abstract # e16063
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
|Association of neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio and IFN-γ with clinical response and survival in patients with MSS/pMMR mCRC treated with anti-PD-1 and VEGF inhibitors
|Zhuqing Liu, Tongji University School of Medicine
|Abstract # e14610
Publication Only
Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
|Efficacy and safety of radiation therapy combined with anti-angiogenic agents and immunotherapy for MSS/pMMR metastatic colorectal cancer: A real-world study
|Zhenyu Lin, Tongji Medical College
|Abstract # e15559
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Colorectal and Anal
|A phase II study of fruquintinib in the first- (1L) or second-line (2L) treatment of unresectable metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
|Zhiguo Luo, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center
|Abstract # e23547
Publication Only
Sarcoma
|Quality of life, effectiveness, and compliance of fruquintinib in the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer: Results from a prospective real-world study.
|Jun Zhang, Reijin Hospital
|Abstract # e15557
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
|Fruquintinib versus fruquintinib combined with PD-1 inhibitors for metastatic colorectal cancer: Real-world data
|Lina He, Shanghai Jiao Tong University
|Abstract # e15592
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
|Phase II study of fruquintinib as second or further-line therapy for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer
|Pengfei Zhang, West China Hospital
|Abstract # e16161
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
|A phase I/IIa study of cetuximab combined with fruquintinib in the previously treated RAS/BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: Results of the CEFRU study
|Yong Li, Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital of Guangdong
|Abstract # e15558
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
|SURUFATINIB
|A multicenter, single-arm phase 2 study of surufatinib plus toripalimab for patients with locally advanced or metastatic radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer
|Dongmei Ji, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center
|Abstract # 6089
Poster Session
Head and Neck Cancer
Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 pm CDT, Hall A
|A multicenter, single-arm, phase 2 study of surufatinib plus toripalimab for patients with advanced endometrial cancer
|Guangwen Yuan, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
|Abstract # 5609
Poster Session
Gynecologic Cancer
Monday, June 5, 2023, 1:15 pm CDT, Hall A
|A phase 1b/2 study of surufatinib plus camrelizumab, nab-paclitaxel, and S-1 (NASCA) as first-line therapy for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)
|Guanghai Dai, The Fifth Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital
|Abstract # 4142
Poster Session
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
Monday, June 5, 2023, 8:00 am CDT, Hall A
|A phase Ib/II study to evaluate surufatinib combined with camrelizumab and chemotherapy in the second-line treatment of advanced colorectal cancer: Phase Ib results
|Sheng Li, Department of Oncology, Jiangsu Cancer Hospital
|Abstract # 3555
Poster Session
Gastrointestinal Cancer–Colorectal and Anal
Monday, June 5, 2023, 8 am CDT, Hall A
|Phase 1b/2 study of surufatinib in combination with docetaxel as second-line treatment of advanced driver-gene negative non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
|Wei Jiang, Guangxi Medical University Cancer Hospital
|Abstract # e21087
Publication Only
Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic
|Pathologic exploration of neuroendocrine differentiation in carcinomas
|Yaru Wen, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences
|Abstract # e16238
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
|A phase II study of surufatinib in patients with osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma who have failed in standard chemotherapy
|Xing Zhang, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center
|Abstract # e23540
Publication Only
Sarcoma
|HMPL-453
|A phase 2 study of HMPL-453, a selective FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI), in patients with previously treated advanced cholangiocarcinoma containing FGFR2 fusions
|Jianming Xu, Fifth Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital
|Abstract # e16118
Publication Only
Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary
