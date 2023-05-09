ISA Connect Wins Award for Best Community Design

Durham, North Carolina–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2023) – The International Society of Automation (ISA) today announced that its member community and discussion platform-ISA Connect-has won the prestigious Best Community Design Award from platform vendor Higher Logic. ISA Connect is a members-only platform allowing users to connect, share, engage in technical discussions, and build professional networks all within an exclusive and easy-to-navigate community.

Launched in 2020 and updated in July 2022, ISA Connect is built upon the Higher Logic Thrive platform, used by many different associations across industry sectors. What makes the ISA Connect design and implementation stand out is its visual and experiential integration with other ISA web properties. By building upon the Higher Logic platform and mimicking the navigation from ISA’s main site to create cohesion for its members, ISA has created an experience that earns continuous positive feedback from its members on ease and usability.

“The member home page is a great one-stop shop for all of my ISA involvements. The feed brings together updates from all the communities I am in and makes it easy to navigate wherever I need to go,” says Mary’beth Ramey, an Automation and Process Control Engineer at Celanese Engineered Materials.

With an international membership base of nearly 14,000 automation professionals, ISA needed a platform that could bring its diverse community together for high-quality and engaging technical discussions.

“As a professional society, ISA must always be focused on how we can continue to grow a vibrant community that enables collaboration, fosters information exchange, and provides opportunities for our members to develop professionally,” said Claire Fallon, ISA Executive Director. “We are deeply proud of ISA Connect and are honored to be recognized with this award.”

“Over the last year, our association customers have inspired us with their commitment to creating powerful member experiences through innovation with purpose,” says James Wiley, Chief Product Officer and EVP, Association Market at Higher Logic. “We are thrilled to celebrate these award winners’ commitment to driving the engagement and outcomes their members need to grow and thrive.”

About ISA

The International Society of Automation (ISA) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA’s mission is to empower the global automation community through standards and knowledge sharing. ISA develops widely used global standards and conformity assessment programs; certifies professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its members and customers around the world. Learn more at www.isa.org.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com.

