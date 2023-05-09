PowerSchool to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or the “Company”), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2023:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference in New York, NY



Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023



Presentation Time: 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023



Presentation Time: 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023



Presentation Time: 12:10 p.m. PT / 3:10 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023



Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. CT

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023



Presentation Time: 2:40 p.m. PT / 5:40 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

For more information including webcast details, visit the “Events & Presentations” section on PowerSchool’s Investor Relations website.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 50 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

