Mitsubishi Power to Develop Hydrogen-Ready Power Plant for Sembcorp Industries

TOKYO, May 24, 2023 – (JCN Newswire) – A consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), and Jurong Engineering Limited (JEL) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to develop a new 600MW hydrogen-ready combined cycle power plant (CCPP) for Sembcorp Industries’ (Sembcorp) fully owned subsidiary Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd. The plant is expected to be operational by 2026.

(From left to right) Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Low

Yen Ling; EVP, Mitsubishi Power; Mr Takao Tsukui; CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia, Sembcorp

Industries, Mr Koh Chiap Khiong; Managing Director & CEO, JEL, Mr Koichi Watanabe; and Chief

Executive, Energy Market Authority, Mr Ngiam Shih Chun at the agreement presentation ceremony.

Located at Sembcorp’s upcoming multi-utilities centre on Jurong Island, the new CCPP will contribute toward generating electricity for the grid and steam for industrial companies on Jurong Island. Under the contract, Mitsubishi Power will supply a M701JAC gas turbine, which is an air-cooled version of Mitsubishi Power’s leading J Series gas turbine, as well as the steam turbine and other main accessory equipment. A long-term service agreement (LTSA) for the maintenance of the plant’s major equipment was also awarded to Mitsubishi Power. JEL will provide the construction and BOP (Balance of Plant).

The agreement was presented at a ceremony graced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Low Yen Ling.

Commenting on the contract, Koh Chiap Khiong, CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries, said: “Sembcorp is committed to delivering stable and reliable power supply to our customers in Singapore. The development of the new power plant will improve the performance of our power generation assets on Jurong Island and pave the way for reduction of carbon emissions through hydrogen fuel blending. We look forward to working closely with partners such as Mitsubishi Power to leverage hydrogen as a major decarbonisation pathway and progress towards a sustainable future.”

Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., said: “Mitsubishi Power is proud to partner with Sembcorp as we work toward our common goal of building a sustainable energy future for Singapore. As the energy industry evolves, it is essential that we prioritize low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen for power generation. We commend Sembcorp for their leadership in driving this change, and are committed to further supporting the region’s transition from natural gas to hydrogen with our hydrogen-ready gas turbines.”

Mitsubishi Power remains committed to working closely with public and private power providers in Singapore to advance the country’s hydrogen ready infrastructure.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world’s leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world.

For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.

