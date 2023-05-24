Odessa, TX Oilfield Accident Injury Legal Services Announced by Reyna Law Firm

Reyna Law Firm announced that it now offers personal injury and workers’ compensation case representation to oilfield and oil well professionals in and around Odessa, Texas.

San Antonio, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2023) – With its latest announcement, Reyna Law Firm is reaching out to oilfield workers in Odessa and other areas in Western Texas who have been injured in a workplace accident. The law firm recognizes that such occupations are associated with a high risk of injury, with a number of hazards constantly present on oilfields, and offers legal assistance to help victims pursue compensation.

As heavy machinery, vehicles, and pressure lines potentially endanger oil workers on a continuous basis, Reyna Law Firm now offers the aid of its enhanced personal injury case representation in Odessa. The lead attorney, Juan Reyna, explains that employers have a duty to protect their workforce from toxic exposure and keep the equipment safe to use, and where negligence has occurred, workers could be owed compensation.

“The parties who caused your accident should be held liable for the pain they have caused,” explains Juan Reyna, the firm’s leading attorney. “By calling a Texas oilfield accident attorney today, you are protecting yourself, your assets, and your loved ones.”

Following the announcement, the Texas-wide firm hopes to help its Odessa clients collect damages by going through official channels, with a team of attorneys well-versed in state law regarding workers’ compensation. Reyna Law Firm is equipped to lessen the workload of its already-embattled clients as much as possible, moving to gather evidence, file reports, and communicate with insurance companies.

In support of the updated services, the firm commits to working passionately and being available across each stage of the personal injury and workers’ compensation claim process. Reyna Law Firm advises clients that, once hired, its lawyers are ready and able to take over all necessary steps relating to lawsuits, hearings, negotiations, and courtroom proceedings.

Odessa clients can now schedule consultations at Reyna Law Firm’s office, allowing the attorneys to assess the circumstances surrounding each case while informing potential clients of their most appropriate legal strategies. The firm’s official website offers case review scheduling options alongside details of over-the-phone and text message contact listings.

Interested parties in Odessa and nearby can find additional details about Reyna Law Firm and its wider range of personal injury law services at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/.

