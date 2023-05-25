Turnium and Damen IT Deliver a Disruptive Starlink Solution for Point-to-Point Communications across the Netherlands and Germany

Damen IT deploys Turnium to aggregate and bond multiple Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite links from Starlink with multiple LTE connections to deliver faster communications and operational continuity for businesses, field operations, and organizations operating in off-net, remote areas

Vancouver, Canada–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2023) – Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (“Turnium” or “the Company“), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces an innovative new Point-to-Point Starlink Communications Solution in partnership with Damen IT. This new connectivity solution is available through Damen IT, a Turnium channel partner headquartered in Arnhem, Netherlands.

Turnium’s market-leading SD-WAN platform enables its partner, Damen IT, to combine multiple Starlink connections with LTE services and deliver a faster, more reliable, end-user experience anywhere. This innovative solution combines the availability and bandwidth of Starlink services with LTE services from established telecommunications provider into a single, easily managed connection that can be delivered at highly attractive price points.

Tom Damen, Principal at Damen IT said, “The combination of Turnium, Starlink, and LTE is a very good and reliable system. We’ve found it to be a very disruptive offer that delivers the performance that end-users require at a price-point that business owners need. This solution delivers great performance for connectivity. It’s interesting to note that the overall latency of LEO satellite can be comparable to that of LTE – making this an ideal option.”

Turnium’s wholesale or OEM software offer makes it easy for service providers like Damen IT to aggregate multiple connections of different types from diverse carriers into a single “virtual” connection. Turnium’s no-code networking platform automates all the programming that is required to deliver this service and to connect each end-customer’s locations or vehicles into a private, dedicated, secure network. Turnium’s multi-tenanted white-label solution enables partners to deliver service at scale while using their own branding to differentiate in their markets.

Derek Spratt, Chief Executive officer at Turnium said, “Innovation has always been at the heart of Turnium, and it is especially rewarding to couple our innovative solutions with those of our trusted partners. Together we can ensure our business customers can run their operations efficiently without the risk of service interruption, while managing and improving internet connectivity. Damen IT has been a great partner for Turnium, and we are very excited to work with Tom and his trusted team to deliver new and innovative real-world solutions and benefits to their customers.”

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be branded and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners to enhance the value and experience of their managed services.

About Damen IT Groep

Damen IT Groep, based in Arnhem, Netherlands, offers a wide range of solutions, with specialization in colocation, connectivity, and network infrastructure. The Damen IT Groep consists of professionals with a heart for technology and is the ideal partner in the field of connectivity, networks and infrastructure. Damen IT’s strength lies in designing, advising, implementing IT solutions. With a down-to-earth hands-on mentality and a solution-oriented team, Tom Damen and his team set their sights on the future, offering lightning-fast reliable internet, multifunctional network and infrastructure solutions, always with professional management and monitoring. Damen IT Groep is at your service.

For more information, visit www.damenitgroep.nl.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact [email protected], visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

