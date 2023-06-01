Accenture Acquires Nextira, Expanding Engineering Capabilities in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Nextira will join the Accenture AWS Business Group with a focus on media and entertainment industry clients

NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Nextira, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Partner that uses AWS to deliver cloud-native innovation, predictive analytics and immersive experiences for their clients. These services and solutions will bolster Accenture Cloud First’s robust set of engineering capabilities and help clients take advantage of a full continuum of cloud capabilities and tools. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008 and based in Austin, Texas, Nextira’s nearly 70 employees will join the Accenture AWS Business Group, a team of more than 20,000 certified professionals dedicated to accelerating value on AWS to maximize enterprise-wide transformation at speed and scale.

Nextira builds cloud-based solutions and services with cutting-edge engineering skills, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics that enable clients to design, build, launch and optimize high-performance computing environments. In addition, Nextira’s proprietary Studio in the Cloud solution on AWS provides clients with a virtual environment to easily develop and render 3D objects using the latest rendering platforms.

For many organizations, cloud has become the new operating system, supporting all functions that are necessary in order to operate, innovate and thrive. Nextira’s platform engineering expertise and AI and machine learning services will enable AI capabilities to be directly embedded into the rapidly growing number of applications and services built that are on AWS.

“Nextira brings in proven expertise in engineering and architecting the cloud solutions that form a digital core for continuous innovation,” said Karthik Narain, global lead for Accenture Cloud First. “We will combine Nextira’s AI, machine learning, and data and analytics abilities with Accenture’s approach to using modern data platforms on cloud. This will deliver the actionable insights and predictive outcomes that our clients need to create new applications and services, deliver innovative customer and employee experiences and fuel their next wave of product and market growth.”

“Our strategy has always been to use cutting-edge technologies in order to create better futures for our clients,” said Jason Cutrer, founder and CEO, Nextira. “Joining Accenture will connect our deep experience in platform and software engineering with Accenture’s breadth of knowledge across cloud technologies, creating new opportunities for organizations to unlock the potential of emerging technologies to drive business value.”

The Accenture AWS Business Group is part of Accenture Cloud First, Accenture’s industry-leading business group focused on redefining how organizations operate and create value by using cloud, data, and artificial intelligence for total enterprise reinvention. Accenture Cloud First spans more than 130,000 cloud professionals from across Accenture with more than 124,000 cloud certifications.

About Accenture



Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments and disclosures may expose it to reputational risks and legal liability; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the timing and amount of costs related to Accenture’s business optimization actions and the nature and extent of benefits realized from such actions are subject to uncertainties and other factors, including local country consultation processes and regulations, and may differ from its current expectations and estimates. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2023 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

Contacts

Julie Bennink



Accenture



+1 312 693 7301



[email protected]