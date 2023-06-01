CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – EVK-Capital Oy
ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
1 JUNE 2023 at 21.00 EEST
CORRECTION: Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – EVK-Capital Oy
Correction to the stock exchange release published on 1 June 2023 at 18.45 EEST regarding managers’ transactions. In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy. Below is the information in the corrected notification:
Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: EVK-Capital Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Eija Ronkainen
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 32731/5/6
Amendment comment:
In the original notification, the person subject to the notification requirement was incorrectly Eija Ronkainen. The correct person subject to the notification requirement is EVK-Capital Oy.
Transaction date: 2023-06-01
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014369
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 280000 Unit price: 0.0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 280000 Volume weighted average price: 0.0 EUR
Orion Corporation
|Liisa Hurme
President and CEO
|Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions
