B2Broker Adds NDFs as a New Asset Class, Reduces Margin Requirements on Crypto Pairs, and More

Hong Kong, Hong Kong–(Newsfile Corp. – June 19, 2023) – B2Broker, the leading global liquidity provider in the FX & crypto industry, has announced an expansion of its suite of offerings with Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs). This move expands B2Broker’s commitment to providing comprehensive asset coverage and risk management solutions for customers worldwide.

B2Broker, as a multi-asset liquidity provider, serves all main asset classes:

Crypto Derivatives/CFDs

Rolling Spot FX & Precious Metals

Equity Indices

Energies

Commodities

Single Stocks/CFDs

ETFs

NDFs

This achievement demonstrates B2Broker’s constant commitment to fulfilling the different demands of its clients.

NDF Currencies Offered by B2Broker

NDFs are becoming an increasingly popular tool among global investors seeking to protect against losses due to currency exchange rate fluctuation. An NDF is a type of financial derivative in which two parties agree upon a fixed exchange rate ahead of time, and the difference between that and the prevailing market rate on a predetermined date is then exchanged in the form of a cash settlement. This allows investors to hedge their currency risk without exchanging physical currencies.

B2Broker provides a diverse selection of NDF currencies, allowing clients to hedge currency risk in a variety of emerging markets. NDF currencies include:

USD/BRL

USD/CLP

USD/COP

USD/IDR

USD/INR

USD/KRW

USD/TWD

B2Broker Liquidity Offer Advantages

B2Broker has changed how NDFs are structured, offering clients a unique and convenient solution. Rather than the typical T+30 settlement period, B2Broker’s CFDs enable their customers to receive settlements on the next business day, eliminating client settlement risks and allowing for quicker processing speeds.

B2Broker also provides a reliable, reasonably priced service, and caters to a wide range of clientele. Institutional and retail brokers can take advantage of their industry-leading low commission rates.

Additional Crypto CFDs with Lower Margin Requirements

On the following pairs, B2Broker has cut margin requirements from 20% to 10%:

BNB/USD

DSH/USD

TRX/USD

XMR/USD

ZEC/USD

SOL/USD

DOT/USD

LNK/USD

AVA/USD

ATM/USD

Prime of Prime Institutional Liquidity Offer Updated

B2Broker has also upgraded its PoP institutional liquidity packages, allowing clients to connect to Prime Margin Account connectivity points such as OneZero, PrimeXM, and Centroid. This will enable traders access to STP|DMA (A book) trading conditions with actual market execution and complete transparency.

B2Broker has also included 24/7 technical support to provide even more security for customers. In addition, B2Broker has implemented a setup of a Prime Margin Account at no additional cost, allowing clients to benefit from minimum monthly liquidity fees based on traded volume.

About B2Broker

B2Broker, a globally-recognized leader in the B2B space, is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services, such as Prime of Prime liquidity and state-of-the-art technology tailored to financial institutions and cryptocurrency operations. Its immense liquidity provision encompasses over 800 trading instruments across eight asset classes, making it an unrivaled Tier 1 liquidity provider and enabling customers to trade across various markets.

As a result, B2Broker has established itself as an industry leader in the market-making world. Its reliable solutions have enabled countless financial institutions to grow their operations and enhance their profitability, making it one of the most preferred destinations for institutional trading services.

Name: Chow Chi Wing

Email: [email protected]

