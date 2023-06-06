Experienced Biotech Executive and Deal Maker Joins Zephyr AI as Chief Business Officer

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zephyr AI, Inc. (“Zephyr AI”), a company building novel transparent AI to address unmet needs across the full spectrum of precision medicine – from prevention to treatment – to improve patients’ lives, today announced the appointment of Eric Lindquist as its new Chief Business Officer.

“At Zephyr AI, we have set out to use artificial intelligence and machine learning to bring precision medicine to those suffering from cancer, and our goal is for patients everywhere to be able to find the right treatment, delivered by the right provider, when they need it, enabling them to live healthier and fuller lives,” said Grant Verstandig, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Zephyr AI. “Eric has been building companies across the precision medicine landscape for years and brings unparalleled commercial expertise to make Zephyr AI’s vision a reality. As one who has experienced a family member battle cancer, Eric has a true passion for the work we do at Zephyr AI and a genuine desire to mobilize the resources necessary to help drive better outcomes for those battling this devastating disease. We are beyond thrilled to have Eric on our team.”

Lindquist, the Co-Founder of Companion Bio, a therapeutics company focused on age-related diseases, is an astute and highly skilled pharmaceutical and diagnostic executive who brings decades of experience to Zephyr AI. Before joining the company, Lindquist was the Chief Business and Commercial Officer at Celcuity, a biotechnology company responsible for the organization’s commercial and business development. In addition, Lindquist served as the Global Vice President of Oncology and Transplant Business and Commercial Development at genetic testing company Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), where he helped launch Signatera, the first diagnostic individualized to a patient’s unique cancer signature. Lindquist holds a B.S. in genetics and cell biology from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from Capella University.

As Zephyr AI embarks on its next phase of growth, Lindquist will be responsible for driving pharma, biotech, and health system partnerships and for building commercial functions for both applications of the company’s healthcare AI: drug development software which leverages its proprietary Vulnerability NetworkTM Methodology and predictive analytics software for providers and insurers which is on track to launch later this year. “Eric is the ideal leader to take Zephyr AI’s commercial strategy to the next level and I look forward to watching him and his team build off the business’ early momentum to deliver explosive growth in the months and years ahead,” said Zephyr AI’s CEO, David L. Morgan, II.

“Due to the horrific proliferation of cancer, the oncology space is rich with data, but that data has been largely untamable using legacy computation techniques,” said Lindquist. “The Zephyr AI team is at the forefront of a groundbreaking area of oncology which is using AI and ML to accurately determine which cancer patients will respond to which therapies based on their unique tumor structure and genetic makeup. When I was 11, my father passed away from cancer, so cancer is personal to me. If I can help one kid not have to deal with that, then that’s what I’m going to try to do. When you talk to cancer patients, they don’t say they want to go to a Caribbean Island and drink mojitos on the beach; they want to be around to experience one more important life event. At Zephyr AI, our success will be measured by the number of people we enable to be present for those things we so often take for granted.”

