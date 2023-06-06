University of Phoenix Honored with 2023 PESC Award for Career-Minded Learning Best Practices

Award highlights university commitment to preparing and supporting working adult learners with career focused programs and services

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce its recognition as a recipient of the 2023 Postsecondary Electronic Standards Council (PESC) Award for Career-Minded Learning Best Practices. The PESC Awards celebrate institutions that exemplify excellence in leveraging technology, data standards, and best practices to enhance student success and streamline administrative processes. The University of Phoenix has been honored in the Career-Minded Learning category for its outstanding dedication to equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary for professional advancement in today’s job market.

“We are proud to receive the 2023 PESC Award for Career-Minded Learning Best Practices,” said Doris Savron, vice provost at University of Phoenix. “This recognition is an affirmation of our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality education that prepares our students to thrive in their chosen career pathway. We are dedicated to leveraging innovation and technology to support best practices in learning experiences that empower career-minded adult learners to reach their fullest potential.”

The University of Phoenix’s commitment to career-minded learning is evident through its innovative skills-tagged curriculum and digital badging model to meet working adult learners’ need to demonstrate skills attainment for workplace relevancy. The University has issued over 286,000 badges since September 2021, for skills obtained in undergraduate, graduate, and professional development courses. Currently, more than 89% of university programs open for new enrollment are now skills mapped.

“I am struck by University of Phoenix’s focus on progressing the learner and opening up opportunities not previously available,” states Michael Sessa, President and Chief Executive Officer of PESC. “The knowledge, expertise, guidance, dedication, and care of University of Phoenix staff, from the Admissions Office to the Provost’s Office and beyond, is exceptional. This combined with a technologically sophisticated and user-friendly platform that integrates best practice standards is why PESC awarded 1st Place to the University of Phoenix.”

PESC leads the establishment and adoption of trusted, free and open data standards across the education domain by serving as an open standards-development and open standards-setting body (governed by a voluntary, consensus-based model), independently funded by annual membership dues, meetings and sponsorships, enabling PESC to support, publish and maintain PESC Approved Standards and technical information free and without charge.

University of Phoenix offers a robust online learning platform, dedicated faculty members who bring real-world experience into the virtual classroom, and fosters an environment that prioritizes practical application and experiential learning. Through its comprehensive range of career-focused programs in healthcare, business, information technology, education and social sciences, the University of Phoenix incorporates technologies and industry-relevant, skills-focused curriculum to deliver an education aligned with the demands of the ever-evolving workforce. The university’s Career Services for Life® commitment provides active students and graduates with access to a full suite of career services and support.

PESC was founded in 1997 at the National Center for Higher Education in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.pesc.org.

