Antares Capital Expands Coverage into Europe with Appointment of Sheila Brown

Strategic Addition Supports Firm’s Continued Growth Plans Across Liquid Credit and Direct Lending in Europe and the US

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Antares Capital (“Antares”) announced today that Sheila Brown has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of UK/Europe Investor Coverage within Antares’ Asset Management Group. Ms. Brown will be based in the UK, representing the firm’s first employee outside of North America, where she will cover UK and European investors interested in direct lending and liquid credit strategies.

Ms. Brown brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role, having previously served as Managing Director, UK/European Business Development at Hayfin Capital Management (“Hayfin”), where she was involved in over €5bn of capital raising across direct lending, special opportunities, high yield and syndicated loans and healthcare strategies. Ms. Brown was Hayfin’s first dedicated UK-focused business developer, and also served as chair of the firm’s ESG Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Sheila to our Investor Coverage team,” said Timothy Lyne, CEO of Antares Capital. “Sheila will undoubtedly be a strong asset to our firm as we look to further deepen our relationships and build our presence in the UK and European markets. We see tremendous opportunity in both direct lending and liquid credit, and Sheila’s extensive experience will be integral to our continued success.”

Prior to Hayfin, Ms. Brown held roles in account management and consultant relations at PIMCO Europe, and served as the firm’s Head of DC Distribution, EMEA. She started her career in investment banking at Lehman Brothers, and holds a bachelor’s in business economics from University of California at Los Angeles and an MBA with a specialization in finance from London Business School.

“Antares’ long and established track-record and extensive experience across market cycles gives the firm a strong advantage as it expands its coverage abroad,” said Ms. Brown. “I am drawn to Antares’ market leading direct lending platform, and the firm’s commitment to holding a portion of each loan funded on its own balance sheet to drive alignment of interests with investors. The firm’s focus on risk management, its large investment team, including monitoring and restructuring professionals, as well its collaborative team-oriented culture also are draws for me. I look forward to working alongside the Investor Coverage team and building on the firm’s success.”

About Antares Capital

With more than $60 billion of capital under management and administration as of December 31, 2022*, Antares is a private debt credit manager and a leading provider of financing and investment solutions for middle-market private equity-backed borrowers and investors. Since its founding in 1996, Antares has built one of the industry’s largest and longest-tenured portfolios of middle market companies and has been recognized by industry organizations as a leading provider of middle market private debt. Through its Asset Management & Funding team, Antares offers investors the opportunity to invest in collateralized loan obligations, funds and separately managed accounts. Antares is committed to championing middle market growth throughout market cycles. Doing so allows its people, partners and communities to achieve their full potential. The company maintains offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. Visit Antares at www.antares.com or follow the company on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/antares-capital-lp. Antares Capital is a subsidiary of Antares Holdings LP, (collectively, “Antares”).

