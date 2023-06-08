Famed Photographer David Christopher Lee to Give Away NFTs of Iconic Photos Over the Month of June

LOS ANGELES, CA, Jun 8, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Celebrity photographer David Christopher Lee announced giveaways of several iconic photos turned NFTs over the month of June – including one of Kim Kardashian. This NFT giveaway is part of the launch of Illuminate Art, an executive talent management service for experienced artists who understand the significance of having a digital presence and virtual community.

“Increasing access to art and finding innovative ways to engage with a virtual community were driving forces in my decision to turn several of my celebrity portraits into NFTs,” said David Christopher Lee. “These giveaways expand opportunities for collectors to own works that represent a moment in our pop culture consciousness.”

To participate in these giveaways, follow David Christopher Lee (@davidchristopherlee) and @illuminate.art_ on instagram, and tag three friends on an @illuminate.art_ post. Ten winners will be selected for each of the NFT giveaways throughout the month of June.

Klaus Moeller will also be providing exclusive access to photos in his digital archive of over 20 million iconic celebrity photos. Initially a fine art photographer, Klaus began acquiring archives of celebrity photos such as his acquisition of rare vintage negatives from RKO studio.

“Celebrity images are as timeless as NFTs, and NFTs have also changed the way we collect and interact with art,” Klaus Moeller said. “Fusing the concepts of art, celebrity and NFTs seemed like a natural fit with the white-label NFT agency illuminate.art. Through this partnership, we are providing NFTs with pop art elements of cinematic legends Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot and Jane Fonda.”

Post-impressionistic painter Sari Esserman also provided pieces for the launch of illuminate.art.

“NFTs deconstruct the idea of how people view, engage with and own art, which is why I was excited to participate in this cataclysmic evolution in creative expression,” Sari Esserman said.

Illuminate’s software provides a smooth sales experience for the customer. Illuminate is one of the rare NFT platforms to provide customer service while also featuring a highly accessible platform for new NFT buyers including a Venly wallet upon registration. To further improve customer satisfaction and reduce a barrier to entry, Illuminate absorbs the cost of gas when minting an NFT for the customer.

About Illuminate

Illuminate is a subsidiary of RialtoSOFT, which provides businesses and nonprofits with a highly accessible platform to buy, sell, and trade NFTs. Understanding the flood of NFTs in the market, RialtoSOFT seeks to help individuals and organizations stand out in the NFT marketplace while also curating their own collections and maintaining their brand integrity. RialtoSOFT’s platform is accessible and advanced by allowing customers to pay with crypto and credit card, providing an automatic wallet registration process, and supporting redemption codes.

For more information, visit www.illuminate.art.

