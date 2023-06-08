Reyna Law Firm has brought forward new services specifically for victims of Dallas, Texas-area car accidents where the at-fault party lacks insurance.

Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – June 7, 2023) – The statewide personal injury law firm refers to the rising number of uninsured drivers on the roads of Dallas, significantly complicating vehicular accidents for those involved. In response, Reyna Law Firm has announced that it is now equipped to represent victims in these cases as they pursue damages after filing injury or wrongful death claims.

For more information, see https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/dallas.

Reyna Law Firm Announces Dallas Injury Claim Service Against Uninsured Drivers

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/169218_29dd774fe4760849_001full.jpg

Reyna Law Firm cites recent data from the Insurance Research Council indicating that more than 10% of motorists across the state of Texas are uninsured. This means that when accidents occur, there is a reasonable chance that at-fault drivers lack sufficient insurance coverage. In such instances, the firm offers its new services.

Its announcement comes with the hope of meeting a pressing need in Dallas. Since Texas is an at-fault state, the driver responsible for crash incidents is also usually liable to pay for any resulting injuries and property damage. Handling the financial repercussions is substantially more complex, however, where at-fault drivers do not have auto insurance coverage.

“Being in a car accident is a traumatic experience, and it only adds insult to injury when the other driver doesn’t have insurance,” said JR Reyna, founder of Reyna Law Firm. “We are here to help those who have been injured in these types of accidents and ensure that they receive the compensation they are entitled to.”

Litigation may be the only remaining option that victims have in these cases, which is a potential avenue that Reyna Law Firm’s new services are designed to navigate. At its Dallas offices, the firm consults with clients who have been injured in collisions with uninsured drivers – aiming to provide up-to-date advice suited to the unique circumstances of each case.

Ascertaining fault is among the primary objectives of Reyna Law Firm’s attorneys. By setting out to prove negligence or recklessness on the part of the offending motorist, the firm aims for compensatory amounts that cover its clients’ medical expenses, lost wages, or in wrongful death cases, funeral costs.

Working on a no-win, no-fee basis, Reyna Law Firm carries out in-person case evaluations for those seeking its services. These can be arranged online or via telephone.

Interested parties in and around Dallas can find further details about Reyna Law Firm’s wider personal injury coverage options at https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: James Lewis

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Reyna Law Firm Dallas

Address: 17330 Preston Road #200 D, Dallas, Tx 75252, United States

Website: https://www.reynainjurylaw.com/dallas

