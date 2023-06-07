OneStream Software Earns Outstanding Results in BARC Survey Covering Planning and Performance Management Products

OneStream earned 47 top rankings and 41 leading positions in 5 peer groups in 2023 report

BIRMINGHAM, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced it achieved outstanding results in the annual Planning Survey from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in its five peer groups: Large/Enterprise Wide-Implementations, Global Vendors, Financial Consolidation-Focused Products, Planning-Focused Products and Performance Management Specialists.

OneStream earned 47 top rankings and 41 leading positions in its five peer groups. The company was measured across several different categories of KPIs covering Vendor Support, Recommendation, Implementation Support, Product Satisfaction, Workflow, Functionality, Flexibility, Performance Satisfaction and more.

Furthermore, OneStream received a 100 percent recommendation score from all surveyed users1 – remaining consistent with the same 100 percent score for the past two consecutive years.

“OneStream once again achieves an outstanding set of results in this year’s Planning Survey. OneStream helps organizations gain increased transparency into financial and operational data for more accurate, detailed planning capabilities. The platform supports the full range of CPM processes, integrating financial consolidation and close, planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting, analysis and financial data quality management in one single application. OneStream is ideally suited to mid-sized to large enterprises across all industries who require a unified, robust and complete CPM solution,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC.

Conducted from November 2022 to February 2023, The Planning Survey compiled responses from 1,321 individuals analyzing 19 products in detail. The survey examines user feedback on planning product selection and usage across 33 criteria (KPIs) including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience, Planning Functionality and Competitiveness.

“We are honored to receive top marks this year in the Planning Survey for 2023. This recognition is a testament to our mission of delivering 100% customer success and reinforces the value our customers gain from OneStream’s unified, extensible platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO at OneStream. “In addition to supporting agile planning and forecasting, OneStream provides near-real time financial and operational insights for customers that enable them to make confident decisions that maximize business impact across the enterprise.”

To learn more about the report and OneStream’s rankings, click here to access the full report.

About OneStream

OneStream provides an intelligent finance platform built to enable confident decision-making and maximize business impact. OneStream unleashes organizational value by unifying data management, financial close and consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and machine learning. We empower Finance and Operations teams with AI-enabled insights to make faster and more intelligent decisions every single day. All in a single, modern CPM platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, and IGSB. With 1200 customers, 230 implementation partners and nearly 1300 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

1 Based on the aggregate of “Definitely” and “Probably”

