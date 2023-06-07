SoftServe Acquires Hoverstate

Investment pairs SoftServe’s global footprint with Hoverstate’s digital process automation expertise to reach a growing client base hungry for human-centric software solutions

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SoftServe, a global IT consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of Hoverstate, a full-service digital agency specializing in mobile and web-based solutions. The acquisition positions both companies as a single software solution source for digital native organizations.





SoftServe’s dynamic offerings and global footprint enhance Hoverstate’s intelligent process automation expertise and its key partnership with the Pega Platform from Pegasystems, the low-code platform provider empowering the world’s leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients now have deeper access to accelerated cloud-based digital processes and increased developmental efficiencies using data and analytics, AI/ML, and experience-based software engineering.

“As a SoftServe company, Hoverstate expands our suite of innovative services to help our clients streamline processes and minimize costs in today’s macroeconomic environment,” said Chris Baker, SoftServe CEO. “Hoverstate takes a human-centric approach that results in amazing user experiences and robust business outcomes that will be amplified across SoftServe’s clients and prospects.”

Hoverstate is already known for helping companies improve customer service, deepen engagement, and reduce operating costs by up to 50% across industries. The acquisition reinforces and extends SoftServe’s industry expertise in the healthcare, life science, banking, financial services, transportation, and logistics sectors. It also further amplifies Hoverstate’s status as a Specialized Pega Partner for the platform’s solutions to a global client marketplace.

Hoverstate’s expertise with the Pega Platform accelerates the cost optimization associated with back-office process transformation. Their reputational design-driven approach to the front-end ensures deeper customer engagement. Further, Hoverstate brings marquee healthcare organizations to SoftServe’s client list. These organizations will accelerate business outcomes by leveraging their existing investments in technology solutions provided by Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, and SiteCore. Hoverstate’s holistic methodology enhanced by SoftServe’s AI/ML and advisory capabilities will create profound business outcomes for clients.

SoftServe has more than 12,000 associates spanning 14 countries in North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Along with Hoverstate’s footprint in offices across the U.S. and Italy, Hoverstate Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Partner Rob Fauver will accompany Chief Innovation Officer and Managing Partner Kyung Ahn as part of the SoftServe family.

“We believe joining a strong digital transformation services provider is the best path to deliver increased capabilities and exceptional digital solutions to our clients,” Fauver said. “SoftServe shares our people-first values. The cultural synergies between the firms are unmatched. SoftServe’s global delivery network gets us closer to our clients. It makes our support agile and scalable. We’re ready for the future.”

To learn more about SoftServe acquiring Hoverstate, please visit this webpage.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a leading IT consulting company transforming and optimizing how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.

ABOUT HOVERSTATE

Hoverstate is a full-service digital agency focusing on digital strategy, mobile apps, web development and business applications with a deep expertise in the health insurance, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. The main capabilities are: AppDev, Service Design/CX/UX, UI, DevOps & Infrastructure, Big Data, AI/ML, RPA, Consultancy across primarily Healthcare and Media, Education, Financial Services verticals.

