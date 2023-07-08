8×8 Launches New Technology Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Best-in-Class Integrated Solutions for Enhanced Customer Experiences

Tight Integrations with New Partners Enable Organizations to Seamlessly Add AI-Driven, Tailored Experiences to Meet and Exceed Their CX Goals

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, a new program that allows customer-first organizations to enhance customer experience by deeply embedding cutting-edge technologies, including leading artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, into the 8×8 platform with persistent data to enhance business intelligence, insights, and analytics. The 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem transforms customer experience and engagement by democratizing seamless, next-generation, native integrations for organizations of all sizes without requiring complex, custom development or exorbitant overhead costs that have traditionally only been feasible for the largest enterprises.





“Billions of dollars of venture-backed investments in thousands of startups is helping to rapidly accelerate the pace of innovation in the AI space. This is leading to revolutionary advancements, especially in the area of improving the customer experience,” said Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst at ZK Research. “Getting locked into a single communications provider’s AI technology is holding back organizations from truly benefitting from the phenomenal rate of innovation taking place. 8×8’s new Technology Partner Ecosystem allows enterprises to easily plug in the right AI solutions that best meet their business needs and transform the contact center and customer engagement.”

Overall, the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem boasts more than 30 partners. The latest members joining the 8×8 Technology Ecosystem include Cognigy, Avoira, Awaken, Balto, Converse360, Cresta, Engage Hub, LogicDialog, PromptVoice, Roboyo, Skybox Communications and Syndeo.

“Customers want to engage across new channels and through emerging technologies, so we are excited to partner with 8×8 on delivering transformative AI-powered digital and voice CX solutions to their global customer base leveraging Cognigy’s industry-leading conversational and generative AI automation platform,” said Hardy Myers, SVP of Business Development and Strategy at Cognigy. “The 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem has already demonstrated remarkable success propelling 8×8 to the forefront of Cognigy’s strategic partners, enabling us to penetrate untapped markets and attract new customers.”

Built on the 8×8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) platform open architecture, the new program nurtures an ecosystem of leading technology partners that encourages innovation and provides enterprises with the solutions they need to provide their own customers with exceptional experiences. With the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem 8×8 customers can:

Break down data barriers, enabling organizations to surface data across a variety of apps and interfaces and ensure conversational context is maintained during any handoffs between the 8×8 XCaaS platform and the partner integration.

Access next-generation technology and explore new integration categories through an open, ecosystem-first platform.

Create tailored solutions using readily available technologies, eliminating the need for expensive custom development or excessive overhead costs.

Experience seamless integrations that are carefully curated from a select group of trusted industry-leading CX partners.

8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem members enjoy robust program benefits, including the ability to:

Collaborate on joint go-to-market strategies, including promotional support, sales enablement, joint field engagements and lead sharing.

Discover and address new customer use cases through an open, ecosystem-first platform.

Maximize the power of platform-wide data to unlock the full potential of AI integrations and pioneer transformative customer experience solutions.

Reach new customers and tap into additional revenue opportunities.

“Self-service is no longer just the step before speaking with a live agent, but rather can now offer customers engaging, dynamic and personalized experiences,” said Richard Brown, Director at converse360. “Our integration with 8×8 provides a seamless, robust hand-off between our two systems, allowing organizations to focus on their own customers rather than their technology stack. The 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem delivers the best of all worlds for us because, instead of competing against each other, we are working together to solve the CX needs of our joint customers.”

“A one size fits all approach no longer works. Instead, organizations expect their technology solutions and providers to innovate, adapt and evolve to meet their current and future business and customer needs,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8×8, Inc. “We are thrilled to announce the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem, and even more excited to partner with so many industry leading, innovative CX vendors. The program complements our native AI-driven 8×8 XCaaS platform capabilities, giving enterprises the flexibility to build the right solutions to meet and exceed their customer experience goals.”

8×8 XCaaS is an integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8×8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

Learn more about the 8×8 Technology Partner Ecosystem at http://8×8.com/ecosystem.

