Paperless Innovations, Inc. Achieves StateRAMP Authorization of Actus on AWS

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Paperless Innovations, Inc. , a provider of government purchase card (GPC) compliance automation solutions, announced today that it has received StateRAMP authorization for the Actus commercial-off-the-shelf SaaS solution delivered on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

With StateRAMP authorization status, Paperless Innovations is now certified to satisfy cybersecurity for public institutions and the citizens they serve, helping State and Local Governments to accelerate digital transformation. The StateRAMP designation is trusted by Public Sector organizations and further validates the use of Actus to automate and manage regulatory compliance for procure-to-pay (P2P) activities including purchase card programs.

Actus is also in-process with FedRAMP authorization and has received an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).

“By working with AWS and achieving StateRAMP authorization, our customers now have the ability to drive strategic initiatives to accelerate digital transformation to reduce risk in P2P, especially government purchase card usage,” said Mike Tocci, President of Paperless Innovations. “We look forward to increasing our ability to serve State and Local Governments as Paperless Innovations’ presence in the Public Sector grows with this milestone.”

“As the Master Government Aggregator® for Paperless Innovations’, and Atcus AWS Marketplace distributor, we are thrilled Actus is StateRAMP authorized,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This milestone showcases Paperless Innovations’ commitment to delivering advanced solutions that meet the highest standards of security and compliance. We look forward to working with our resellers to continue supporting our Public Sector customers in their digital transformation journeys.”

With StateRAMP, Procurement Officials, Privacy Officers, and Information Security Officers can be confident their third-party cloud providers and vendors meet and maintain published cybersecurity policies at no cost.

Carahsoft manages Actus’ AWS Marketplace distribution, providing customers with AWS Marketplace conveniences such as ease of access, flexible pricing terms, simplified billing, quick deployment, and license management.

Paperless Innovations’ Actus solution is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Paperless Innovations team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8505 or [email protected] .

For additional information on the Actus solution please visit:

https://act.us

About Paperless Innovations:

Paperless Innovations is the de facto leader in government purchase card automations. Our deep domain knowledge is built on decades of reconciliation and oversight of GPC Programs. Our solution is in use by private sector commercial clients and public sector federal, state, local, and educational non-profit organizations. Our solution brings together commercial best practices for procurement workflows in one holistic solution for all procurements, scalable from a single office to an entire department-wide revolution.