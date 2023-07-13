Beyond internal tools: Retool announces new products for building business apps and portals for vendors, partners, and customers

Retool Embed: Augment your software with Retool Bring your internal data, tools, and processes directly into other software. Build dashboards, workflows, and features in Retool, then instantly drop them into existing business apps, third-party tools, portals, and more.

Retool Portals: Ship custom portals in hours Build custom enterprise-grade portals and business apps for customers, vendors, and partners—in hours, not months.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Retool, the leading enterprise application development platform used by global enterprises like Amazon, NBC, and Stripe, announced today that they are expanding their product offering beyond internal tools, to now supporting external business software, including applications and portals built for customers, partners, and vendors.

They have launched two new products that make it possible to ship custom, secure business applications to customers in hours, not months.

Retool Portals manages signup, authentication, permissioning, and whitelabeling out-of-the-box so developers can build enterprise-grade portals in a fraction of the time. Retool Embed helps augment nearly any existing software or business system, and is designed to help developers bring new functionality they build in Retool into existing portals or applications.

In the beta period, enterprises have used Retool Embed and Portals to tackle a vast range of use cases, from building onboarding paths for customers to automating claim submissions. Orangetheory Fitness, for example, uses Retool to build custom external applications for their 1,600+ franchise studios and equip studio managers with data to drive revenue.

“We initially built Retool to solve a particular set of challenges we saw in building internal tools—but the motivation has always been to provide a better way to build software for anyone,” said David Hsu, Retool CEO and founder. “We’re going beyond internal tools, extending the same operational efficiencies of Retool to building and maintaining secure portals for customers, partners, and vendors.”

“We realized we could save significant time and effort on the user management experience—versus building that toolset ourselves with traditional code. And we’d be able to use Retool’s CSS branding, theming, custom components, and HTML controls to customize the look almost exactly like we had it when we were building in React and Angular,” said Mike Madison, VP of Product and Principal Engineer at Westhill.

Matthieu Vegreville, COO at Greenly, said: “Retool changes the way we build and update software. We’ve been able to deliver our customer projects three times faster while saving 50 days worth of engineering time per month.”

Retool Portals and Retool Embed are available beginning today across Retool’s Business and Enterprise plans and can be found at retool.com/products/portals and retool.com/products/embed. For more information, please visit retool.com.

About Retool

Retool is a developer platform that helps businesses build software, remarkably fast. With Retool, developers can quickly and easily build custom web and mobile applications, as well as automate complex business workflows for their internal teams and external partners, vendors, and customers. Retool is used by companies of all sizes—from startups to Fortune 500s, including Amazon, DoorDash, NBC, and Stripe—to streamline their operations and improve the efficiency of their developers. Retool most recently raised a Series C2 round led by Sequoia Capital at a $3.2 billion valuation.

