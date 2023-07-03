Alan Gray Names Seth Patel Incoming CEO as Mike Ceppi Transitions to Senior Advisor Role

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alan Gray LLC, a leading advisor to insurers, reinsurers and risk managers has announced that Seth Patel will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of Alan Gray LLC as of July 1, 2023.

Bill O’Farrell, Chairman of Alan Gray LLC., noted, “Seth is a seasoned insurance leader with an ideal mix of industry and consulting experience to lead Alan Gray into its next phase of growth. I am confident that Seth and our talented Alan Gray team will continue to seize market opportunities and build on its outstanding track record of service to its clients.”

Since 1988, Alan Gray has helped its clients realize significant bottom line savings by combining its highly experienced technical staff with the latest technology. Alan Gray has a 35-year track record of providing successful, tailored solutions to its clients including auditing, data analytics, claims management and legal bill review.

Chairman O’Farrell also noted, “I want to personally thank Mike Ceppi for his service and leadership at the helm of Alan Gray. He guided the organization with a steady hand and was instrumental in building Alan Gray into a highly respected, trusted partner for its clients. We look forward to continuing to work with Mike in the years ahead.”

Mike Ceppi noted, “I’m very proud of the talented team I had the privilege of working with at Alan Gray. I would like to thank our clients whose support made possible our success in growing the firm over the years. Alan Gray has adapted to ever changing markets with an uncompromised commitment to client service, satisfaction, and results. I look forward to working with Alan Gray as a senior advisor and continuing to contribute to its future success.”

Incoming CEO Patel has more than twenty years of broad industry experience focused on leadership, strategy, and analytics, including underwriting, claims and reinsurance analytics, capital modeling, ERM, and capital markets/ILS, while working for leading insurers, reinsurers, and consulting firms. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master of Science in each of the following: Pure Mathematics, Applied Mathematics and Finance. He also graduated from advanced management programs at Columbia University and Harvard University. He is a licensed insurance broker and claims adjuster in New York.

About Alan Gray LLC (www.alangray.com)

Alan Gray LLC was established in 1988 as a claims and audit advisory firm, and over the years has built a reputation as an efficient and trusted resource to those involved in the management of risk. The firm provides data analytics and broad audit services, including claim, forensic accounting, underwriting and legal bill auditing, reinsurance identification and collections and risk management services to clients including leading insurers and reinsurers, MGAs, self-insured corporations, and public entities. AG Risk Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alan Gray LLC., provides claims management and all operational functions, other than underwriting and actuarial, on a turn-key basis for established carriers, and those starting up and running off. Alan Gray is a wholly owned subsidiary of Premia Holdings Inc.

About Premia Holdings (www.premiaholdings.com)

Premia Holdings Ltd. is an insurance and reinsurance group with operations in Bermuda, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe that is focused on sourcing, structuring, and servicing business in the global property and casualty run-off market. With nearly $1 billion in managed capital, Premia is well equipped to execute acquisitions and reinsurance transactions in the global P&C run-off market. Premia was launched in 2017 as a run-off specialist and was sponsored by Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Kelso & Company.

Premia Holdings Ltd. Scott Maries, 441-278-9176 Chief Financial Officer [email protected]