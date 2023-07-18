Assembly Software’s Neos and LawToolBox Announce Integration of Court Rules Calendaring

CORAL GABLES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#assemblyneos–Neos the premier case management platform for law firms built by Assembly Software, and LawToolBox, a pioneering provider of legal deadline calendaring, have unveiled a collaboration to integrate rules-based deadlines into the Neos platform.









Assembly and LawToolBox announce a partnership that will empower lawyers to enhance their workflow automation, augment efficiency, and minimize the risk of malpractice due to missed deadlines. The unique integration of LawToolBox within Neos eliminates the need for manual input of relevant court dates, replacing manual processes with an automated deadline management system. This allows lawyers to spend less time calculating deadlines and more time on the substantive issues and core tasks that will ultimately win or lose a case.

The fusion of Neos and LawToolBox will offer a holistic solution for lawyers to regulate their cases and monitor crucial deadlines. “We are thrilled to associate with Neos and present our joint customers with a cohesive solution for managing deadlines in their legal practice,” announced LawToolBox CEO, Jack Grow. “Integrating with a rapidly expanding case management platform will furnish our customers with a superior, all-inclusive solution that will enhance firm productivity.”

Assembly Software CEO, Daniel Farrar, added, “The integration of LawToolBox into the Neos platform is an advancement that further amplifies the utility of our practice management software. This integration will automate calendaring right within the Neos platform, enabling our users to save time and mitigate risk.”

The integration of the two platforms will be accessible to all Neos and LawToolBox customers in the coming weeks. Neos users can begin the activation of the LawToolBox deadline integration from Neos, and once the activation process is complete, begin calculating thousands of deadlines in seconds. Benefits for Neos customers include:

Manage deadlines entirely from within the Neos platform for a seamless user experience

Activate up to 20 rule sets from thousands available in the LawToolBox library

Enter a trigger such as the “date of trial” that, for some venues, calculates 80+ deadlines

Instantly add deadlines to the Neos calendar

Seamlessly move dependent deadlines when trigger dates change

Neos also offers a unique mapping tool that allows end-users to instantly review deadline reports across multiple matters.

With the effortless integration of these two platforms, lawyers will have everything they need to oversee their practice in one place, ensuring that all deadlines are accurately tracked, and all team members are aligned. This collaboration will conserve resources and assist in preventing the risk of malpractice due to missed deadlines.

For more information:



http://www.lawtoolbox.com/neos

About Assembly Software and Neos

Assembly Software is a visionary legal technology firm that blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation. It brings together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly’s reimagined cloud-based solution.

Neos is configurable to accommodate a firm’s specific workflows and even leverages native AI to take care of time-consuming manual tasks and minimize human errors. This way, a firm can focus more on delivering exceptional client service. It seamlessly integrates with a firm’s existing tools and applications, and it offers robust analytics capabilities that unlock actionable insights for data-driven decision-making. Learn more at http://www.assemblysoftware.com/neos.

About LawToolBox

LawToolBox is a legal technology company that provides proprietary, court rules-based calendaring and matter management solutions to help lawyers automate their practices. Leading the legal calendaring space for nearly 25 years, LawToolBox remains an independent, best-of-breed solution for law firms and corporate legal departments. The company’s flagship product, LawToolBox365, is a cloud-based legal deadline calculator that transforms Microsoft Teams and Outlook with US & International rules for law firms and real-time updates when rules change. Learn more at http://www.lawtoolbox.com.

Contacts

Jessica Collier at [email protected]