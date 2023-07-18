Whiteford, Taylor & Preston Announced as Winner of the 17th Annual Turnaround Awards

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 17th Annual Turnaround Awards. Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP/Sale of Masten Space Systems to Astrobotic Technology, Inc. was named a winner for the Industrials Deal of the Year. The awards were presented at a Black-Tie Awards Gala on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida.





“Since 2002, we have been honoring the leading turnaround transactions, companies and dealmakers. Whiteford, Taylor & Preston was chosen from hundreds of participating companies to receive the award. It gives us a great pleasure to recognize Whiteford, Taylor & Preston and bestow upon them our highest honor for distressed investing and restructuring firms and professionals,” said Roger Aguinaldo, Founder and CEO of The M&A Advisor. “Whiteford, Taylor & Preston represents the best of the distressed investing and reorganization industry in 2022 and earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates.”

The Awards Gala is a feature of the 2023 Distressed Investing Summit. The Summit was held on March 21-22, 2023 and hosted over 150 of the industry’s leading professionals participating in exclusive interactive forums, sessions, roundtable discussions, and one-on-one meetings led by a faculty of restructuring industry stalwarts. For an event profile CLICK HERE.

For a complete list of winners CLICK HERE.

About Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP:

With nearly 200 attorneys, Whiteford provides a comprehensive range of business law and litigation services to clients ranging from innovative start-ups to middle market companies to Fortune 100 enterprises. With a growing Mid-Atlantic footprint that includes offices in Delaware, D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, Whiteford serves clients regionally, nationally and internationally.

The M&A Advisor:

Now in its 24th year, The M&A Advisor was founded to offer insights and intelligence on mergers and acquisitions, establishing the industry’s leading media outlet in 1998. Today, the firm is recognized as the world’s premier leadership organization for mergers & acquisition, restructuring and corporate finance professionals, delivering a range of integrated services from offices in New York and London. www.maadvisor.com.

Contacts

Contact:

Herbert Thomas



Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP



[email protected]

Media Contact:

Steven Finney



The M&A Advisor



[email protected]