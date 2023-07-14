Centripetal Launches Inaugural Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit with Leading Threat Intelligence Experts

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#actionableintelligence—Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced the inaugural Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) Summit, a consortium of threat intelligence experts committed to advancing the role of threat intelligence in modern cybersecurity strategies. To be held on July 18, this first-of-its kind Summit features speakers from leading threat intelligence vendors including ESET, GreyNoise Intelligence, IBM X-Force, Recorded Future and Sophos. Together, this community of expert thought leaders provides a forum to share valuable insights, discuss current trends, and showcase innovative approaches to leverage threat intelligence more effectively.





According to Dave Ahn, Chief Architect, Centripetal, “In today’s rapidly evolving digital world, cyber threat intelligence is foundational to any strong cyber defense against adversaries. Possession of this critical knowledge can be fragmented within and among organizations, creating gaps that can be exploited by malicious actors. We must close these gaps by embracing education, knowledge sharing and collaboration. Our vision for the CTI Summit is to foster this community by bringing together diverse expertise in cybersecurity and intelligence to learn from each other and empower ourselves to be resilient against the changing cyber threats around us.”

The CTI Summit is a must-attend event for anyone interested in exploring how threat intelligence can enhance their cybersecurity programs and fortify their organizations against emerging threats. It offers attendees practical knowledge, real-world experiences, and tactical direction to fortify their organizations and revolutionize the way they protect their assets. Agenda topics include measuring the effectiveness of your organization’s threat intelligence, creating actionable intelligence using AI/ML, and mapping intelligence to risk.

What: The Inaugural Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit

The Inaugural Cyber Threat Intelligence Summit When : July 18, 7:00 am – 11 am PT/10 am – 2 pm ET

: July 18, 7:00 am – 11 am PT/10 am – 2 pm ET Where : Virtual event

: Virtual event Registration: Free and open to all; agenda and registration details are found here.

Centripetal believes that cyber threat intelligence has the power to change how enterprises secure and protect their businesses. The Company partners with over 250 threat intelligence providers that together generate over 112 billion indicators of compromise used to help protect customer networks around the world.

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyber threat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® service, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence & Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit www.centripetal.ai.

Contacts

Korina Kennedy



Vice President Communications & Brand



Centripetal



925-348-7333



[email protected]

Suzanne Tuchler



Eskenzi PR



408-307-6900



[email protected]