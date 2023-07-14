Synovus promotes Charlie Clark to president of community bank

COLUMBUS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synovus Bank has named Charlie Clark as president of the community bank, effective July 10. In this new position, Clark will advance the community bank’s geography-based delivery model. This includes management of local leadership across the bank’s five-state footprint as they continue to build and deepen relationships while delivering exceptional service to clients.









“I’m excited to see Charlie step into this expanded role,” said Synovus Executive Vice President, Chief Community Banking and Wealth Services Officer Wayne Akins. “His tenured commercial banking expertise and proven ability to lead and build strong, cohesive and successful teams make him the right choice for this new strategic role in our company. Charlie is a trusted partner with his clients and those who work alongside him across our company.”

A 17-year Synovus team member, Clark joined the company in 2006 as a management associate. He has served as senior director in wholesale banking since 2019. His career trajectory includes roles as portfolio manager, credit analyst and commercial loan officer before stepping into a leadership position in 2014 as senior vice president and director, middle market banking.

Clark earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and currently serves on the board of directors for its Banking and Finance School. He also graduated from the American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Leadership Program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Synovus Bank, a Georgia-chartered, FDIC-insured bank, provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Contacts

Audria Belton



Media Relations



[email protected]