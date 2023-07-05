Coloured Ties Capital Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions and Analyses

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 4, 2023) – Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) (“Coloured Ties” or the “Company”), an investment company focused on business incubation and opportunities that disrupt their industry, announces that it has filed amended and restated interim condensed financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the six month period ended March 31, 2023 (the “Amended Financial Statements”). The amendment and restatements are pursuant to a review of the financial statements by the Company’s auditors. No material adjustments or corrections have been identified as a result of the review.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a TSX-V listed issuer that invests in early-stage commercial ventures and provides investee companies with capital market access and advisory services. The Company offers investors an opportunity to participate in early-stage opportunities that are often only offered to high net worth or institutional investors via investment in the Company’s common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol (TSXV: TIE). Coloured Ties Capital is a 2022 TSXV 50 Company.

For further information, please contact:

Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Kal Malhi Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Except as required pursuant to applicable securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release present the expectations of the Company as of the date hereof and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172355