VALNEVA – Declaration of shares and voting rights: June 30, 2023

VALNEVA

Declaration of shares and voting rights
June 30, 2023
Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment B

Declaration date: July 5, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,896,600

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 162,164,042 Double voting rights granted on 1,151,779 ordinary shares Between June 3 & June 30, 2023 162,039,720

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

