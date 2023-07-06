Davis Polk Elects 12 New Partners

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Davis Polk has announced that Shanu Bajaj, Sidney Bashago, Stephen Byeff, Sijia Cai, Hillary Coleman, Christian Fischer, Dominic Foulkes, Phoebe Jin, Chris Kodama, Robert Smith, Sanders Witkow and Lijun (Annie) Yan have been elected partners of the firm, effective July 1, 2023.





Shanu Bajaj is a member of Davis Polk’s Mergers & Acquisitions practice in New York. She advises U.S. and international clients on a broad range of public and private M&A matters, corporate governance and shareholder activism. Her experience includes investments, joint ventures, carve-outs, spinoffs and other significant transactions. She also represents private equity firms on a full range of transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions of investments, leveraged buyouts and minority investments.

Sidney Bashago is a member of Davis Polk’s White Collar Defense & Investigations practice in New York. Sidney represents companies, boards of directors, financial institutions and individuals in criminal, regulatory and internal investigations involving allegations of securities fraud, sexual misconduct, foreign corrupt practices, money laundering and other financial crimes. Sidney also advises companies and boards on governance and compliance. Sidney has represented multinational companies, boards and other entities on various critical workplace misconduct matters, including highly sensitive sexual misconduct investigations, proactive assessments, crisis management and related compliance.

Stephen Byeff is a member of Davis Polk’s Capital Markets practice in New York. He advises U.S. and non-U.S. clients on a wide variety of capital markets transactions, as well as governance, SEC disclosure and general securities law and corporate matters. He represents corporate and financial institution clients on initial public offerings and other equity offerings, private placements and high-yield, investment-grade and convertible debt offerings. Stephen’s practice ranges across industries and includes clients in telecommunications, media, retail, technology, automotive, biotech, pharmaceuticals, industrials, financial services and insurance.

Sijia Cai is a member of Davis Polk’s Investment Management practice in New York. Sijia advises private fund sponsors in connection with the organization, marketing and operation of private investment funds, including private equity funds, hedge funds, real estate funds, venture capital funds and co-investment funds. She has particular experience representing private fund sponsors and institutional investors in connection with a broad range of complex secondary transactions, including GP-led secondary transactions.

Hillary Coleman is a member of Davis Polk’s Capital Markets practice in New York. Hillary advises U.S. and non-U.S. issuers and underwriters on capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings and other equity offerings as well as public and private high-yield and investment-grade debt offerings, including in Latin America. She also advises U.S. and non-U.S. clients on corporate, governance and securities law matters. Her practice ranges across a variety of industries, including fintech and tech, financial services, energy, healthcare, consumer and digital currency.

Christian Fischer is a member of Davis Polk’s Restructuring practice in New York. With a focus on restructuring finance, Christian represents funds, banks, financial institutions and other parties on a broad range of matters, including prepackaged, pre-arranged and free-fall bankruptcies, debtor-in-possession facilities and exit financings, out-of-court debt restructurings, debt document amendments and special opportunity and liability management transactions.

Dominic Foulkes is a member of Davis Polk’s Tax practice in London. Dominic advises a wide range of corporate, financial institution and sponsor clients on U.K. tax issues across the firm’s practice, including in connection with public and private mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and financing transactions, corporate reorganizations and restructurings, and tax advisory matters.

Phoebe Jin is a member of Davis Polk’s Finance practice in New York. She advises both corporate clients and financial institutions on numerous finance transactions, encompassing leveraged and investment-grade acquisition financings, debt restructurings, and other secured and unsecured financings.

Christopher Kodama is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate practice in Tokyo. Chris advises major Japanese and international companies and financial institutions, as well as Japanese governmental entities, on a broad range of global capital markets transactions, including IPOs and follow-on equity offerings, offerings of senior and subordinated debt securities, and the establishment and maintenance of SEC-registered shelf and MTN programs. He has extensive experience on securities offerings by Japan’s leading financial institutions, including SEC-registered and exempt offerings of regulatory capital instruments, covered bonds and green/sustainability bonds. Chris also advises Japanese companies in connection with U.S. public reporting obligations and corporate governance requirements and on cross-border tender offers, spinoffs, share exchanges and other strategic corporate transactions involving U.S. securities laws.

Robert Smith is a member of Davis Polk’s Sponsor Finance practice in New York. Robert’s practice focuses on the representation of private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers in a wide range of U.S. and cross-border transactions, with a particular concentration in acquisition and other leveraged finance transactions.

Sanders Witkow is a member of Davis Polk’s Finance practice in New York. Sanders advises clients on a broad array of financing products, including leveraged loans, project financings, asset-based lending, bankruptcy and restructuring financings, investment-grade financings, unsecured lending and structured credits. His clients include numerous leading private credit funds, bulge-bracket financial institutions and public and closely held companies in the retail, media, technology and energy sectors.

Lijun (Annie) Yan is a member of Davis Polk’s Corporate practice, currently practicing as a Registered Foreign Lawyer in Beijing. She has extensive experience representing companies and investment funds in a variety of M&A and private equity transactions, including pre-IPO financings, buyouts, joint ventures, PIPEs, going-private transactions and strategic investments. She also advises clients on cross-border securities and general corporate matters.

About Davis Polk.

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP (including its associated entities) is an elite global law firm with world-class practices across the board. Clients know they can rely on us for their most challenging legal and business matters. From offices in the world’s key financial centers and political capitals, our more than 1,000 lawyers collaborate seamlessly to deliver exceptional service, sophisticated advice and creative, practical solutions. Visit davispolk.com.

