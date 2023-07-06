DTEX Partners with Defence Trailblazer to Accelerate Australia’s insider Risk Capability

DTEX Systems to contribute insider risk training and development to elevate Australia’s workforce defenses against adversarial threat actors.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—DTEX Systems, the global leader in insider risk management, today announced it will play a critical role in uplifting Australia’s defenses against insider threats under a new partnership with the Defence Trailblazer program.





DTEX is one of 35 industry partners to join the $240 million dollar program, which aims to accelerate Australia’s defense innovation and workforce development. The program, which officially launches on Friday, July 21st is a strategic partnership between the University of Adelaide and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney, with support from the Australian Government’s Department of Education.

DTEX Systems is a cybersecurity company focused on preventing insider risks from becoming insider threats. The company combines AI/ML with science-backed behavioral indicators to enable proactive insider risk mitigation before data loss occurs. Under the Defence Trailblazer program, DTEX will support workforce development through an internship program focused on addressing the skills needed to detect, deter, and disrupt insider risks.

Insider risk has been identified as a significant concern to Australia’s national security. Earlier this year, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO)’s Director General of Security, Mike Burgess, urged organizations to prioritize insider risk management amid a “concerning uptick” of spies luring trusted insiders to steal sensitive information.

“We are proud to partner with the program alongside Boeing Defence, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Saab and Thales, to uplift Australian sovereign capability for detecting and managing insider risk,” said DTEX Co-founder and President Mohan Koo. “Addressing insider risk is a high priority that requires urgent collaboration and skills enablement. We are looking forward to working with the Trailblazer community to grow the unique and multidisciplinary workforce skills required for next-generation insider risk capability, spanning computer and data science, investigations, digital forensics, and human behavioral aspects of cybersecurity.”

More than 2400 new jobs are estimated to be created over four years under the program. DTEX Systems is playing a critical role in enabling defense and government agencies to counter insider risks. Book a demo to learn how its InTERCEPT platform leverages powerful indicators of intent to afford the behavioral context that is needed to stop insider risks from becoming insider threats.

