Emory’s Goizueta Business School Launches Graduate Business Degree for Veterans & Active-Duty Military

New Innovative Program Supports Transition from Service to a Successful Civilian Career in Business

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emory University’s Goizueta Business School has announced its new Master in Business for Veterans, a fully accredited 11-month program designed for active-duty military, veterans, National Guard, and Reserve personnel.









According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, 18.4 million men and women were veterans, accounting for about seven percent of the civilian population aged 18 and over. Despite declining unemployment rates, a study by the Society of Human Resource Professionals shows 55 percent of veterans still report employment as a top transition challenge.

Spearheaded by retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General and Associate Dean for Leadership Ken Keen, as well as Faculty Lead Professor JB Kurish, the working professional program will begin accepting applications August 1, 2023 with the first cohort of veterans starting classes in May 2024.

“Veterans and active-duty service members represent some of the best and brightest leaders in the nation. From leadership to teamwork, these individuals are quite literally battle tested — and remain an untapped resource for many leading companies and teams,” says Keen. “Our program gives students a foundation in business knowledge, building off their existing leadership training, and allows them to apply their skills in real-world scenarios with real clients.”

Eligible students can combine G.I. Bill and Yellow Ribbon benefits (pending VA approval) to cover the entire cost of tuition. Full Veterans Affairs benefits are made possible due to generous donations by Goizueta Business School to offer a Yellow Ribbon scholarship to every eligible applicant.

Flexibility, Mentorship, and One-on-One Career Coaching

Built with flexibility in mind, students will take courses on campus every other weekend (Friday and Saturday) and can continue to work as they earn a graduate business degree that contains all the core business courses of an MBA in less than a year. The Master in Business for Veterans also includes a Career Development Program designed specifically to help veterans transition from the military to a civilian business career. Every student enrolled in the program will be offered a mentor who is a military veteran with a career in business and will also be provided one-on-one career coaching.

During the year, students will put knowledge and leadership experience to work in hands-on learning opportunities, growing expertise in leadership, finance, marketing, data analytics, and operational strategies. All students will also participate in Goizueta IMPACT for Veterans, taking students beyond the classroom into real-world business scenarios, addressing strategic issues and problems within a variety of organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, non-profits, and start-ups.

Students can access the full suite of services that Goizueta’s Career Management Center has to offer, including interview prep, networking events, résumé reviews, job boards, and negotiating techniques.

“One of the most important aspects and strengths of the Goizueta military and veteran community is how they support one another,” says Keen. “I’m proud to serve Goizueta as we embark on this new initiative and support our troops.”

To learn more about the Master in Business for Veterans program, visit https://goizueta.emory.edu/masters-business-veterans.

If you are interested in contributing to support veteran students enrolled in the program, please email [email protected] to speak with the Goizueta Advancement and Alumni Engagement team.

About Emory University’s Goizueta Business School

Business education has been an integral part of Emory University’s identity since 1919. That kind of longevity and significance does not come without a culture built on success and service. Emory University’s Goizueta Business School offers a unique, community-oriented environment paired with the academic prestige and rigor of a major research institution. Goizueta develops business leaders of today and tomorrow with an undergraduate degree program, Full-time MBA (Two-Year MBA & One-Year MBA), Evening MBA, Executive MBA, MS in Business Analytics, Master of Analytical Finance, Master in Management, Master in Business for Veterans, Doctoral degree, and a portfolio of non-degree Emory Executive Education courses. Together, the Goizueta community strives to solve the world’s most pressing business problems. The school is named for the late Roberto C. Goizueta, former Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

For more information, visit www.goizueta.emory.edu.

