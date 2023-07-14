RLS Partners announces rebranding as CORE X Partners

Leading National Cold Chain Provider Continues Acquisitions, Expansion, and Innovation





MT. LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RLS Partners, a leading cold chain storage and logistics provider, announces it is rebranding as CORE X Partners, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution. This strategic move reflects CORE X Partners’ commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled service to its cold storage and logistics customers across North America.

Differentiated Model for Family Businesses and Customers

Founded as RLS Partners in 2020 by Tony and Russell Leo, alongside noted business leader and entrepreneur Tom Casey, CORE X Partners started as an affiliate of RLS Logistics, a successful third-generation cold chain solutions provider owned by the Leo family. CORE X Partners implemented a differentiated strategy and raised capital to serve the long-term needs of cold chain family businesses and their customers. Over the past three years, CORE X Partners has built a national cold chain network consisting of 52 million cubic feet through the acquisition of six family businesses and the development of a new facility in Massachusetts.

The centerpiece of the CORE X Partners model is its Partnering Regional Operators (or “PROs”). PROs are entrepreneurs and owner-operators who retain an interest in their existing business and make an investment in the CORE X Partners parent company. CORE X Partners believes that cold chain customers value the entrepreneurial skills and customer service of CORE X Partners PROs at a time when industry consolidation has caused dissatisfaction and fewer choices. Customers are also requiring new and more efficient facilities and want to grow with trusted cold chain providers.

Until now, the RLS Logistics operating team supported CORE X Partners PROs. Over the past few months, CORE X Partners has built an expanded and dedicated operating team under Ken Johnson, President and 30-year industry veteran. The new CORE X Partners dedicated services team includes over 25 professionals in Sales, Transportation, Information Technology, Human Resources, and Safety and Quality.

“I am pleased to have been a part of a successful business rooted in family values and service. To sustain its explosive growth, RLS Partners has built its own operating team and has been rebranded as CORE X Partners while RLS Logistics will continue to be owned and operated by the Leo family,” said Russell Leo, CEO of RLS Logistics.

Continued Growth

CORE X Partners is actively engaged in multiple opportunities to grow its PRO network and customer base. “We’re delighted to have earned the trust of our family partners and expect to double the size of our operations in North America over the next two years. We’re excited to invest in new facilities for our PROs and our customers,” said Tom Casey, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer.

“CORE X Partners is the perfect brand for the unique model that we’ve developed for the industry,” says Ken Johnson, President. “It represents our commitment to growth for family-owned and entrepreneurial cold storage operators and their customers.”

CORE X Partners

CORE serves as shorthand for the organization’s defining pillars: Cold Storage Expertise, Outstanding Service, Regional Relationships, and Entrepreneurial Empowerment. The X symbolizes collaboration between the network’s decentralized operations and its customers.

About CORE X Partners: CORE X Partners is a leading cold chain storage and logistics provider. With a network of Partnering Regional Operators and an integrated platform across North America, CORE X Partners is dedicated to driving growth for family-owned and entrepreneurial cold storage operators while delivering unparalleled customer service. To learn more, visit www.corexpartners.com.

ABOUT RLS LOGISTICS: Headquartered in Glassboro, NJ, RLS Logistics is a family-owned, third-party logistics provider specializing in value-added cold chain solutions, including LTL and FTL transportation, cold storage warehousing, and direct-to-consumer fulfillment. Founded in 1968, the company has been owned and managed by the Leo family for over 50 years and has grown into a leading integrated cold chain 3PL. For more information, visit www.rlslogistics.com.

