Sleaford, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – July 14, 2023) – MSK Doctors (0330 001 0048), a private specialist clinic in London, has announced a new treatment option that is not currently available through conventional clinics or the NHS, which uses a single injection to effectively treat knee pain and restore movement, long-term.

Patients can now access long-lasting relief from knee pain caused by osteoarthritis and other conditions after MSK Doctors announced that it has been selected as the first UK clinic approved to provide Arthrosamid injections.

More information about Arthrosamid injections, regenerative treatments for knee conditions, and the MSK Doctors private clinic can be found at http://mskdoctors.com/.

London Clinic MSK Doctors Announces Arthrosamid Treatment for Knee Pain

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

http://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/173523_d52d5d516419f90c_001full.jpg

Arthrosamid is a well-researched and tested compound known for its ability to provide long-lasting relief from knee pain using only a single injection. While this compound has been researched for over 20 years and found to have minimal side effects, it has only recently been approved for use in the UK, at the MSK Doctors clinic.

While injection treatments for knee pain are not new, Arthrosamid uses a unique compound that provides several benefits over the traditional options. However, not all clients are suitable for Arthrosamid injections, and new clients are encouraged to schedule a consultation with a specialist to determine if Arthrosamid is the most effective option for their individual needs.

Consultations can be scheduled using the self-booking option on the MSK Doctors website, or by phone. To ensure all clients can access the care they need promptly, the clinic does not use waiting lists and never requires a referral from a client’s General Practitioner.

Though traditional injection treatments most often use biodegradable compounds, research has shown that this type of injection is quickly absorbed into the body, causing it to lose its effectiveness. Arthrosamid differs by using an intentionally non-biodegradable polymer, which allows the treatment to provide sustained relief for up to several years.

While some side effects may be expected, research suggests that the most commonly reported complaints were of mild to moderate pain at the injection site, which most often fades within the first few days. Though the compound has been in testing for approximately 20 years, no long-term or serious side effects have been found.

The clinic’s founder, Paul Lee, says, “As Arthrosamid works to cushion the joint, it can reduce your pain, decrease stiffness, and help movement. The hydrogel itself does not degrade and therefore it provides long-acting relief, improving your quality of life.”

More information about Arthrosamid specialists at MSK Doctors, research into potential side effects, and details about the self-booking option can be found at http://mskdoctors.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Bethan Lee

Email: [email protected]

Organization: MSK Doctors

Address: MSK House London Road Silk Willoughby, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, Sleaford, England NG34 8NY, United Kingdom

Website: https://www.mskdoctors.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/173523