MGID Awarded ISO/IEC 27001 Certification For Providing Clients 100% Information Security

LOS ANGELES & BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGID, the global advertising platform, today announced that it has met the standards required to be awarded the ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security management.





Amid ongoing security regulation changes and increasing consumer expectations, providing assurances for consumers and clients that information security standards are being upheld is increasingly essential. Being awarded the globally recognized ISO certification acknowledges MGID’s commitment to taking the appropriate measures to protect user information from loss, misuse, unauthorized access, disclosure, alteration, destruction, and any other form of unauthorized processing.

The ISO/IEC 27001 is the world’s most well-known information security management standard, providing guidance for companies of all kinds on maintaining the highest possible level of security and integrity. As a result of the steps that MGID has taken, its client data will be better protected and more resilient to cyber-attacks, due to MGID’s organization-wide data protection and enhanced ability to respond to security threats.

Sergii Denysenko, CEO at MGID, said: “As a technology company constantly developing its products and tech solutions, MGID is dedicated to providing internet users the highest level of transparency and control over the ways their data is used in online advertising. We are constantly improving our information security management systems, implementing new policies and standards to ensure a comprehensive model for security management. We will continue to meet and attain key international and industry-specific compliance standards into the future.”

About MGID

MGID is a global advertising platform helping brands reach unique local audiences at scale. It uses privacy-first, AI-based technology to serve high-quality, relevant ads in brand-safe environments. The company offers a variety of ad formats, including native, display, and video to deliver a positive user experience. This enables advertisers to drive performance and awareness, and publishers to retain and monetize their audiences.

Every month, MGID reaches 900 million unique readers, with 200 billion ad impressions, across 25 thousand trusted publishers. For more information, please visit: www.mgid.com

