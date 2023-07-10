On Tap Credit Union® Enhances Team With New Hires and Elevates Internal Talent to Drive Growth

New hires and internal promotion to support strategic goals

GOLDEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#leadership–On Tap Credit Union isn’t your average bank or credit union. Founded in 1954 in Golden, Colorado, they provide financial advice in a friendly environment, making it easier to help members by crafting financial solutions with their goals in mind. The organization is committed to continuing to grow their membership base and is focused on their strategic goals which include promoting from within by adding one new director position and hiring two new strategic leaders, aligning their leadership team for growth.









New Director Positions:

Verna (Miller) Kay, SPHR, On Tap’s new Senior Director of Cultural Stewardship, has 21 years of Human Resources (HR) experience within the credit union and aviation industries. Kay’s prior position was with a larger credit union in Michigan with over 350,000 members and $7.4 billion in assets. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northwood University in Michigan with a certification in Strategic Hiring Practices from DDI. In addition, she continues to maintain the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) status with the Society of Human Resources Management. Kay has proven success as a strategic HR business partner in building a sustainable employee-centric culture by focusing on the employee experience as a metric of success. She comes to On Tap with a wealth of knowledge in bringing core values to life specifically the On Tap K.E.G. of Excellence culture standards which include kindness, elegance, and genuineness, to enhance employee engagement and create an environment of inclusion. In her short time with On Tap, she has exceeded people initiatives and developed a new Employee Experience Team.

Ryan Knott, On Tap’s new Director of Business Services, started his career in the United States Marine Corps and then transitioned into the financial industry after receiving his bachelor’s degree in finance from the Metropolitan State University of Denver (MSU). Knott is an experienced service manager, holding several key roles from teller to branch manager/vice president including training as well. He is skilled in both commercial loans and commercial lines of credit, refinances, business relationship management, risk management, and deposits. In his new role, Knott will be focused on crafting financial solutions for local businesses as well as breweries continuing to build on the legacy of On Tap’s heritage. In his free time, he volunteers as a football and wrestling coach with middle school students.

Promotions:

Nick King joined On Tap in September 2019 as a Business Applications Specialist in Information Technology (IT). King is not your typical IT individual, even though while going to college he owned and operated a computer store that allowed him to enjoy one of his favorite hobbies and in turn pay for his college education. Upon graduation, he worked in corporate broadcasting and satellite communications which allowed him the ability to see many places in the world but provided a broad perspective of the business industry. From there, he made a career shift into the credit union industry where he worked for a couple of larger credit unions in the Utah market. King received a robust understanding of credit unions and was able to work in business services. He then focused on partnering with business members in helping them find lending and deposit solutions that best fit their needs. King has taken his 15+ years of experience and been able to apply it to his current responsibilities at On Tap which led to him being promoted to Director of Information Systems. He continues to enjoy helping other people and sits on a non-profit board that helps small business owners with everything from legal services to tax consulting.

“Building a robust leadership team is crucial for the growth and stability of On Tap Credit Union. As we welcome new leaders to our team and promote from within, we are reinforcing our commitment to our K.E.G. of Excellence which includes continuous growth,” said President/CEO Tracie Wilcox. “Our newly appointed leaders bring fresh perspectives, diverse capabilities, and a shared passion for serving our membership and community. Together, we are prepared to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape with confidence.”

Each of these individuals has helped to round out our ever-growing leadership and executive teams by continuing to find ways to elevate the brand while bringing awareness to the credit union.

Anyone interested in learning more about On Tap Credit Union can request a call back here, www.ontapcu.org/about-us/contact-us, or visit our website. We look forward to crafting a financial solution for you!

About On Tap Credit Union

Formerly Coors Credit Union, On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has over $370 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial solutions including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending solutions. For more information, please visit www.OnTapCU.org.

Contacts

On Tap Credit Union News Media Contact

Janelle Herrera



303.215.4690



[email protected]

or



Alana Kelly



303.215.4675



[email protected]