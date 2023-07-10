William Blair Names Michael Trimberger Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced that Michael Trimberger has been named chief financial officer (CFO). Based in Chicago, he is responsible for the firm’s global accounting, finance, and tax teams. Trimberger replaces Jon Zindel, who has transitioned to a senior advisory role focused on a new strategic initiative in the firm’s private wealth management business.





“As William Blair continues to enhance the impact we make for our clients across global markets, Mike’s vision, experience, and unwavering commitment to our clients’ success uniquely position him to serve as CFO for the next chapter of our growth. His leadership and insight across our business units have been invaluable throughout his career, and as CFO he will play an integral role in shaping and executing on our strategic direction,” said Brent Gledhill, William Blair’s president and chief executive officer.

“My predecessor, John Ettelson, and I thank Jon for his insightful, strategic advice as CFO for more than a decade,” Gledhill said. “Jon has made immeasurable contributions during a period of remarkable expansion, and it’s exciting to think about the impact he will make on our growing private wealth management business.”

Drawing on nearly three decades of financial services experience, Trimberger assumes the role of CFO after more than 18 cumulative years at the firm. For the last eight years, Trimberger held senior finance positions, where he gained experience in working with all firm businesses and was instrumental in developing financial processes, systems, and strategies during a period of unprecedented growth. Before that, he served for seven years as a managing director in the firm’s investment banking group in both transaction-related and management roles, where he originally began his career as an analyst. Trimberger also spent more than seven years with private equity firm Svoboda Capital Partners. He received his M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar, and a B.S. in accountancy from the University of Illinois; he has also passed the certified public accountant exam.

“I am thrilled and honored to be named William Blair’s next CFO. I have been fortunate to be a part of the tremendous global growth of our businesses, fueled by the trust our clients place in us every day. As a finance team, we will continue to work every day to earn this same level of trust from our internal clients across the firm,” Trimberger said. “I look forward to collaborating with our senior leadership team and individuals from every business unit to help drive our next phase of growth.”

