Ethisphere Recognizes Availity with Compliance Leader Verification

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Availity, the nation’s largest real-time health information network, was awarded the Compliance Leader Verification by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.





Ethisphere developed Compliance Leader Verification status with the input of many compliance, risk, sustainability, and legal experts who have assisted in defining best practices related to governance, culture, ethics and compliance programs, and corporate social responsibility. The Compliance Leader Verification process involves a rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture.

Availity’s performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

Availity’s compliance and privacy program is multi-layered, matrixed, and dynamic. The program presents a supportive structure to the collaboration of management and workforce members across all areas of the company including, Sales, Marketing, Product Development, Operations, Information Technology, and Human Resources.

Additionally, Availity’s compliance and privacy program is designed to educate all company board members, workforce members, temporary workforce members, contractors, and representatives of the company on ethical behavior in the workplace.

“Availity is honored to be recognized with Compliance Leader Verification status. Each of our Associates contributes and is committed to maintaining the highest ethical standards of business conduct,” said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. “Promoting an organizational culture that prioritizes ethical conduct reinforces our mission and values and provides us with a competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available here.

