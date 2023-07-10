North America Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition (New York, United States – September 11-12, 2023) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





Explore North America’s Critical Minerals & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation as well as Discover the Potential of Critical Energy Resources for Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications and Agritech Industries

300 Attendees

60 Speakers

40 Sponsors & Exhibitors

1 Conference

Critical Minerals & Energy Investment North America Conference and Exhibition is the only event in the Americas dedicated to the critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.

The Governments of Canada and the United States are developing National Critical Minerals Strategies that focus on supporting domestic critical mineral and material supply chains in order to reduce dependency on other countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.

Supporting supply chain diversification and security of supply is of paramount importance. The event looks at key elements of responsible sourcing and processing, recycling, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

We anticipate 250 senior level executives, including over 35 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including: Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Luncheon, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join us from all over the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

Mining Investment Strategies & Trends

Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries

Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade

Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen

Global Commodity Trends

Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles

Platinum Group Metals Developments

Rare Earth Minerals

Emerging Metals

M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment

Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments

Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries

Renewable Energy Prospects

Mining Technology Advancements

IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you’re assured to make the right connections.

Who Should Attend:

Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads

Company C Level Executives & Senior Management

COOs & Chief Engineers

Chief Geologists

EPC’s & Project Developers

Investors & Financiers

Banks & Insurance Providers

Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants

Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals

Local Distributors & Resellers

Agenda:

Day One

Official Government Opening

Industry Keynote Presentations

Australia Critical Raw Materials Strategy

Outlook on Europe, Americas, Asia & Africa

Hydrogen Energy Opportunities

Gala Ministerial Luncheon

Spotlights Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles PGMs Innovating Mining & Metals Information Technology

1-2-1 Meetings

Networking Drinks

Day Two

Global Economy & Commodity Outlook

Rare Earth Minerals

Capital Raising & Financing Options

Renewable Energy Prospects

Bauxite & Other Metals

Networking Lunch

Spotlights Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Health & Safety Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies

1-2-1 Meetings

Chair’s Closing Remarks

Speakers

Megan Joyce



Head of Corporate Finance, WA



ANZ

Graeme Testar



Executive Director, Corporate Finance



Argonaut Securities

Sonia Scarselli



Vice President



BHP Xplor

Rob Wilson



Head of Western Australia & Resources



Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Sarah Sargent



Mineral Investment Specialist



Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA



Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations



Government of Western Australia

Stephen Gauld



Managing Director & CEO



Infinite Green Energy

Ron Mitchell



Chairman



London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee

Frank van Rooyen



Senior Director – Resources & WA



Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Peter Pham



Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager



Phoenix Capital Group

Henk Ludik



Executive Chairman



Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited

Daniel Hynes



Senior Commodity Strategist



ANZ Research

Dr Amanda Murphy



Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals



Austrade

Bart Kolodziejczyk



Associate Director – Hydrogen and Clean Technologies



Boston Consulting Group

Namali Mackay



Managing Director



Critical Minerals Association Australia

Andrew Spinks



Managing Director



EcoGraf

Luke Cox



Chief Executive Officer



Green Technology Metals

Phil Hearse



Executive Chairman



International Graphite Ltd

Kylah Morrison



General Manager – Western Australia & South Australia



METS Ignited Australia

George Bauk



Executive Director



PVW Resources

Sam Rodda



Managing Director & CEO



Podium Minerals

Peter Nicholson



Senior Advisor Australia and Asia



Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Sam McGahan



Marketing Manager



Australian Vanadium Limited

Alex Dorsch



Managing Director & CEO



Chalice Mining Limited

Dr Chris Golding



Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team



Critical Minerals Office

Behyad Jafari



CEO



Electric Vehicle Council

Michael Brady



Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,



HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Colin Locke



Executive Chairman



Krakatoa Resources

Richard Beazley



Non-Executive Chairman



MetalsGrove Mining

Matt Fifield



Managing Partner



Pacific Road Capital

Robert Gray



Chief Commodities Strategist



Resource Capital Funds

Gavin Lockyer



Managing Director



Arafura Resources Limited

Adam Myers



Partner, Corporate Finance



BDO

David Tasker



Managing Director



Chapter One Advisors

Andrew Hutchinson



General Manager



Critical Minerals Office

Dan Smart



Director, Project & Structured Finance



Export Finance Australia

Peter Kasprzak



Director



Hydrogen Society of Australia

Kristie Young



Non-Executive Director



Lithium Australia Ltd | ChemX Materials Ltd | Tesoro Gold Ltd

Miranda Taylor



CEO



National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)

Peter Clifford



Director



Paradigm Fuels

Noel Ong



Managing Director



Samso Capital

