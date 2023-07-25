Pushpay Expands Giving Options, Announces Free Stock Donations with Engiven

Pushpay’s innovation in digital giving continues with new stock giving for churches

REDMOND, Wash., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pushpay , the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for mission-driven organizations, announces further innovation of its giving platform by expanding i ts partnership with Engiven , one of the leading complex giving providers in the U.S., to include the ability for churches to receive and quickly process stock donations without an additional subscription fee. As an expanded benefit for Pushpay customers, the exclusive offer will be available on July 31. The Company announced the expansion of its giving capabilities at Rock RMS’s RX23 event in Phoenix, which drew more than 600 ministry leaders for a two-day church technology conference.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Pushpay by providing an exceptional stock giving solution for Pushpay customers, with the added benefit of no additional subscription fees,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Engiven , James Lawrence. “Tens of billions in stock donations are made each year and this new offering will enable more ministries to quickly impact their giving—all with immense tax benefits for donors and the Church.”

Stock giving is one of the fastest growing non-cash donation segments in the market, offering an immense opportunity for the Church as donors diversify their preferred giving methods. In fact, 6 1% of adults in the U.S. currently own stock, and nearly $21 billion in stock is donated to nonprofit organizations each year. According to Engiven, the average gift size for stock donations is $5,000.

The process for donating stock has been historically challenging for both the donor and recipient organization, and costly to administer. Pushpay’s exclusive partnership with Engiven enables churches to easily accept stock donations without an additional subscription fee, while also having deep transparency into the giving process and status of each gift. All donated stocks are immediately sold, and funds are then delivered to the church. Church administrative staff or finance directors are then able to see non-cash gifts alongside other donations, providing ministry leaders with a comprehensive donor development picture.

“We have seen immense value in our partnership with Engiven and are thrilled to deepen that relationship in order to offer this exclusive stock giving option for our customers,“ said Pushpay CEO, Molly Matthews. “Not only does this help simplify the gift process and reduce financial barriers for processing complex gifts—including stock and crypto—we’re helping the Church keep up with the giving trends of current and future donors.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of several recent updates and innovations to Pushpay’s giving platform, including the launch of Everygift™ , ability to donate cryptocurrency , and several other product enhancements to help streamlining the donor experience, and support churches to have a greater impact.

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, a church management system (ChMS), and video streaming solutions to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities. Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com

About Engiven

Engiven is a leading provider of complex giving solutions to public charities, faith-based organizations, universities, financial institutions, and giving platforms. The Engiven donation platform and developer tools enable highly secure and automated cryptocurrency and stock giving methodologies which help organizations maximize their giving opportunities. Engiven has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification and serves clients in the US and abroad. For more information about Engiven, visit https://engiven.com .