Wells Fargo & Company Increases Common Stock Dividend and Announces New $30 Billion Common Stock Repurchase Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.35 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on Aug. 4, 2023. The third quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share from the prior quarter.





The Wells Fargo board of directors also authorized a new common stock repurchase program of up to $30 billion. The program will be executed consistent with the company’s internal capital adequacy framework that considers current market conditions, potential changes to regulatory capital requirements, and other risk factors.

“Our first priority remains investing in our risk and control infrastructure, but we are also investing in providing updated capabilities to our customers and supporting our employees and communities,” said CEO Charlie Scharf. “Even with these significant investments, our capital levels are strong and we expect them to remain so, allowing us to return excess capital to our shareholders.”

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune’s 2023 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

