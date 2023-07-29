An innovative marketing technology company is introducing a service allowing dentists to promote their practices on the top search engines search box.

Marina Del Rey, California–(Newsfile Corp. – July 29, 2023) – ‘My Tooth Media’ has announced a service that allows it to optimize a business listing to make it more likely to be suggested by the top search engine’s autocomplete. Dubbed “autocomplete optimization,” the service is unique to ‘My Tooth Media’ and is being rolled out specifically for dental practices across the US.

More information is available at https://www.mytoothmedia.com/.

Search Engines Autocomplete Optimization Service For Dentists Announced

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/175232_f9b4237ae4e0caf4_001full.jpg

‘My Tooth Media’ is offering autocomplete optimization as a more cost-effective alternative to traditional SEO, referring to it as “SEO on steroids.” The reason, it said, is that suggestions that appear on the top search engine’s search box are perceived as trustworthy and are more likely to be clicked.

“As soon as they click, you leapfrog the competition instantly,” a company spokesperson said. “It doesn’t matter if other clinics are dominating the search engine’s first page because your prospects don’t even need to see that page to see your practice’s name.”

“Your clinic will be the default suggested result,” they added.

Moreover, ‘My Tooth Media’ can also optimize for other search engines and platforms, allowing their clients to appear as an autocomplete suggestion on YouTube and Bing. These results also appear on both desktop and mobile devices.

The entire process is fully DFY (‘done-for-you’), meaning that clients need only to specify the keywords they want to rank for. Compared to SEO that often requires retaining a provider, autocomplete optimization has a single-payment scheme.

‘My Tooth Media’ does not engage in double-selling, which means that it will not optimize the same set of keywords for multiple parties. “Each client has exclusive rights to their chosen keywords,” its spokesperson said.

The company also eschews black- or gray-hat methods, favoring instead an approach to building authority that is in line with the standards of the top search engine’s algorithm. This involves slowly building a client’s reputation on social media to organically influence autocomplete results.

‘My Tooth Media’ said it can work with local dental clinics that want to position themselves as the preferred provider in a particular locality, and large practices with a national footprint. With the latter, a tailored marketing plan can be crafted.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.mytoothmedia.com/.

Contact Info:

Name: Damien Gallow

Email: [email protected]

Organization: DJG Global Investments, LLC DBA My Tooth Media

Address: 578 Washington Blvd Unit 203, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, United States

Website: https://mytoothmedia.clientcabin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175232